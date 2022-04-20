3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (April 22, 2022)

The previous episode of SmackDown was a damp squib. While the show had its moments, it was predictable and uneventful for the most part. The notable absence of Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey further worsened the case as the episode saw a dip in viewership.

With viewership taking a hit for the second week in a row, WWE will be looking to turn things around this Friday night when SmackDown emanates live from the MVP arena in Albany, NY.

WWE has already announced Madcap Moss vs. Angel and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match for the event. On top of that, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are also being advertised for this Friday night.

All in all, the upcoming edition of SmackDown promises to be action-packed. In this piece, we look at three interesting things that could happen in the episode.

#3. Sami Zayn evades Drew McIntyre again on SmackDown

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre took on Sami Zayn in a rematch from the previous week. However, just like in their first encounter, the latter managed to run away from The Scottish Psychopath to hand him a win via count out for the second week in a row.

Following that, WWE went on to book Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre in a Lumberjack Match for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, expect The Conspiracy Theorist to find a way to evade the former WWE Champion once again.

WWE could have Sami turn the Lumberjacks against McIntyre to escape the wrath of The Scottish Psychopath. This could lay down the bread crumbs for a steel cage match between the duo for WrestleMania Backlash.

#2. Happy Corbin costs Madcap Moss his match against Angel

Madcap Moss defeated Humberto last week on SmackDown. Following the latter's defeat, Angel didn't seem too amused by his cousin's performance as he berated him in the ring.

WWE has now announced that Angel will take on Madcap Moss this Friday night. However, it may not end too well for the Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner as potential interference from Happy Corbin could be on the cards.

Creative could have Corbin show up to distract Moss, costing him his match against Angel. The former MITB winner could then go on to attack Moss to hype their ongoing feud.

#1. WWE announces Shinsuke Nakamura as Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania Backlash

After missing the previous edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns is set to feature on the upcoming episode. Given the value the Undisputed Universal Champion brings to the table, WWE would welcome him with open arms.

On another note, we are not too far away from WrestleMania Backlash. However, WWE is yet to announce The Tribal Chief's opponent for the premium live event.

While Shinsuke Nakamura confronted Reigns on the WrestleMania fallout episode of SmackDown, WWE hasn't confirmed anything yet. However, given the lack of options, it won't be surprising if the company reveals Nakamura as Reigns' next opponent this Friday night.

Who should be Roman Reigns' next opponent? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Prem Deshpande