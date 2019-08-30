3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (2 September 2019)

The Fiend could pay a surprise visit on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The previous episode of WWE's A show, Monday Night Raw garnered mixed reviews from both fans and critics. While the show had its fair share of ups and downs, the episode, as a whole failed to live up to the expectation of fans.

While the duo of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler became the number one contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championship after winning the Tag Team Turmoil, Ricochet and Baron Corbin qualified for the next round of King of the Ring tournament by defeating Drew McIntyre and The Miz respectively. To be honest, a win for Corbin was always on the cards, however, McIntyre getting knocked out in the very first round came as a shock to many.

Furthermore, WWE announcing Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions was also another major development on the show.

Given, the mixed response of the last episode, WWE would like to bounce back when Raw comes live from Baltimore, Maryland this Monday night. While WWE has already announced that lucha libre legend, Rey Mysterio would be returning to Raw on the upcoming episode, the quarter-finals of the King of the Ring is also scheduled for the upcoming week. Thus, another interesting episode of WWE's apex show looks totally on the cards.

So, without further ado, in this article, we take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 The Fiend attacks Rey Mysterio

Mysterio could become the next victim of the Fiend

WWE has already announced that Mysterio would be returning to Raw on the upcoming episode. However, the lucha legend could meet the same fate as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Jerry 'The King' Lawler faced previously.

Given, the rumors of The Fiend vs the Universal Champion (Strowman or Rollins) at Hell in a Cell, it seems Wyatt is not going to feature in any feud at least until September 15. Thus, creative could have The Fiend destroy Mysterio to keep himself in the news.

On the other hand, WWE could then take Mysterio off WWE TV to relaunch him afresh with his son.

