3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW(21 October 2019)

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 285 // 21 Oct 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins will explain his last week's actions on the upcoming episode of RAW.

The previous episode of Monday Night RAW saw the conclusion of WWE Draft. Even though the show had some dud segments, it was a power-packed episode nonetheless.

Be it the classic opening match between 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair or Seth Rollins setting fire to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House - the show had its moments. In addition, the Viking Raiders becoming the new RAW Tag Team Champions was another major development of the show.

All in all, it was another solid episode of RAW and WWE would like to continue with their good work when RAW emanates this week from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE has already announced a few major segments for the episode. While the current Universal Champion Seth Rollins will feature on the episode to explain his last week's actions, WWE has also confirmed Ric Flair for the episode. The Hall of Famer will feature to announce the final member of his team for Crown Jewel.

Furthermore, The Street Profits and a mystery partner will face The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) while Sin Cara vs Andrade is also being advertised for the show.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW.

#3 The Fiend issues a spine-chilling warning to Seth Rollins

Rollins absolutely annihilated the Firefly Funhouse last week.

On the previous episode of RAW, Seth Rollins set Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House ablaze after annihilating it completely. WWE has announced that the Universal Champion will feature on the upcoming episode of RAW to explain his last week's actions.

However, expect this to turn south sooner than later. Given how things transpired last week, expect an enraged Wyatt to interrupt Rollins.

Advertisement

'The Eater of Worlds' could issue an alarming warning to Rollins and who knows, WWE might even have him attack 'The Architect' to hype their match for October 31.

Yes, after their previous encounter proving to be a damp squib, WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel. However, given Wyatt has been drafted to the Blue brand, a title change does not seem likely for the upcoming pay-per-view.

1 / 3 NEXT