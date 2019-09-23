3 Things which could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (24 September 2019)

Expect Brock Lesnar to feature heavily on the blue brand in the upcoming weeks.

The previous edition of SmackDown following Clash of Champions received mixed reviews from both critics and fans.

While the show had its moments - Brock Lesnar returning to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, Carmella showing up to save Charlotte Flair from the heel duo of Sasha Banks and Bayley - the show failed to deliver as a whole.

If the main event featuring Rowan and Harper taking out Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns was a tad underwhelming, the segment featuring Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon failed to live up to the expectations as well.

Given we are just a few days away from SmackDown's debut on FOX, Vince would like to avoid these little flaws/goof-ups and thus Eric Bischoff and the team would have to pull their shocks up when SmackDown comes live from Chase Center in San Francisco, California, this Tuesday night.

Expect WWE to continue hyping the blue brand's grand debut show on FOX. Furthermore, given, Hell in a Cell is not that far away, expect creative to announce a few matches for the event on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 things which could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#3 Carmella and Charlotte Flair take on Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Tag Team matchup

It looks totally on the cards.

On the previous edition of SmackDown, Carmella showed up to save Charlotte Flair from the brutal attack of Sasha Banks and Bayley. Thus, it seems like creative is going to push her in the SmackDown Women's Title scene sooner rather than later.

Given how things unfolded last week, chances of a huge tag team matchup between Bayley and Banks vs Flair and Carmella look totally on the cards for the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Who knows, WWE could use this to lay down the breadcrumbs for a triple threat matchup between Bayley vs Flair vs Carmella at Hell in a Cell ( if it has not already).

