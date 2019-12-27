3 interesting things which could happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown (December 27, 2019)

Shubham Singh Published Dec 27, 2019

Will Daniel Bryan be able to overcome King Corbin and The Miz in the triple threat matchup?

The last episode of SmackDown Live received mixed reviews from both critics and WWE fans. The show had its moments, but the absence of some top names like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss made the event a bit bland.

While WWE teased a romantic angle between Otis and Mandy Rose, a huge push for Braun Strowman in the Intercontinental Title picture seems to be on, given how things unfolded last week.

Furthermore, creative went on to announce a huge triple threat matchup featuring Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and The Miz to determine the number 1 contender for the Universal Title against Wyatt at Royal Rumble for tonight's show. Aside from a few booking decisions (due to the absence of a few top names), it was a good show.

As we gear up for the last episode of this year, WWE has already announced two huge segments. While the aforementioned triple threat matchup continues to be the main attraction, creative has also announced that Alexa Bliss will be returning with 'A Moment of Bliss' featuring Evans, Bayley, and Sasha Banks as special guests.

In this article, we take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen in tonight's episode.

#3 Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura attack Braun Strowman

This could be on the cards

In the previous episode of SmackDown, Braun Strowman showed up to save The New Day from a brutal beatdown at the hands of Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Given how things unfolded last week, expect the heels to return the favor on the upcoming episode.

The heel trio could attack The Monster Among Men, only for New Day to make the save. This could then result in WWE setting up a huge six-man tag team matchup.

On another note, given how WWE is booking Strowman, he seems very likely to challenge Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title at Royal Rumble. Expect this tag team match to lay down the breadcrumbs for that bout.

