3 interesting ways WWE could end AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank 2019

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 627 // 03 May 2019, 21:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It would be a fascinating battle between the two stalwarts of WWE.

The Architect of The Shield, Seth Rollins defeated The Beast, Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to become the new Universal Champion. It was expected that Drew McIntyre would be next in line to take on Rollins for the championship. However, Vince McMahon had different plans.

Ever since AJ Styles was switched to the red brand in the recent Superstar Shakeup, the speculation of a dream match against Rollins started making rounds all over the Internet. While many shrugged it off, calling it too early for a feud, creative took the entire WWE Universe by storm by going along with it.

Yes, The Phenomenal One won the triple threat match and then went on to defeat Baron Corbin in the final match to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

Since then, the Internet is getting flooded with new speculations and predictions regarding the finish of this dream match on May 19.

Thus, to feed all our curiosities, let us discuss 3 interesting ways WWE could end this blockbuster match at Money In the Bank.

#3 Seth Rollins escapes with a hard-fought win in a controversial match

It is not going to be easy for Seth Rollins.

While Brock Lesnar was considered a formidable opponent for Seth Rollins, AJ Styles is not that far behind. Styles, with his unique high flying moves and skill set, could pose daunting challenges in front of Rollins.

Nonetheless, Seth Rollins could manage a hard-fought win over Styles if WWE wants to keep the title on Rollins' shoulder for the foreseeable future. This might also involve some shenanigans.

Yes, given that the WWE has been booking Rollins as the face of RAW for quite some time now, the championship changing hands just doesn't seem right at this point. Furthermore, I just don't see WWE getting done with this feud so early and easily; thus, a controversial finish (maybe a referee's error) could very well be on the cards for May 19.

This would then not only intensify their feud but would also set up the rematch beautifully.

1 / 3 NEXT