3 Interferences that can happen during Goldberg vs. Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is just a few days from taking place. This NBC special event will witness Goldberg's final match in the squared circle. The Hall of Famer will lock horns against Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match.

Ad

There is already a significant buzz among fans for this showdown. In this article, we will discuss three WWE stars who can interfere in the Goldberg vs Gunther world title bout.

#3. Ilja Dragunov could make his surprise return

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

The rivalry between Ilja Dragunov and Gunther is regarded as one of the greatest in NXT UK. The Mad Dragon was the one who stopped the Ring General's NXT UK Championship reign.

Currently, Dragunov is absent from WWE due to an injury. The last time he competed in the ring was at WWE Supershow on September 28, 2024, where Gunther defeated him in a title match.

Since then, Ilja has yet to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion. SNME seems like a great option for the 31-year-old star. He could come back and attempt to cost the former Imperium Leader, leading to a feud between them for SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins might attempt to cash in his briefcase

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins will face LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Irrespective of the match result, there is a chance that The Visionary might attempt to cash in during the Gunther vs Goldberg showdown. The Revolutionary already warned the Ring General on RAW that he might cash in his contract on him.

So, it won't be a big surprise if The Visionary could try to seize the opportunity at SNME during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Ad

#1. CM Punk might surprise Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE teased a CM Punk vs Gunther match in the future. This happened when the Best in the World pushed the World Champion on RAW after his confrontation with Seth Rollins.

The Voice of the Voiceless also warned Gunther to stay away from him. It seems that the Stamford-based promotion could be planning a match between them. Saturday Night's Main Event offers an opportunity for the Triple H-led creative regime to start their rivalry officially.

This could happen if the Second City Saint could distract Gunther and attempt to cost him the title at SNME. Despite this, the World Champion could manage to retain the title and further defend the Championship against CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!