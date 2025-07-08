Former Shield member to return to WWE, Paul Heyman and his client part ways? 4 Finishes for Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is just a few days away. The NBC special will feature Seth Rollins clashing against LA Knight in a singles bout. On RAW before SNME, The Megastar emerged on top when he attacked The Visionary after his match against Penta in the main event.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss four finishes for Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight at the forthcoming special WWE event.

#4. Seth Rollins might defeat LA Knight with the help of his faction members

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Seth Rollins' faction is dominating the red brand. Bron Breakker destroyed Sami Zayn on WWE RAW, which led to him being written off television for an indefinite time. Bronson Reed also took out Jey Uso in a destructive manner on Monday.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins might defeat LA Knight with the help of his faction members. This could unfold when Reed and Breakker interrupt during the match to attack or distract Knight, leading to Rollins' victory.

Ad

#3. CM Punk might accidentally cost The Megastar

CM Punk is one of the biggest rivals of The Architect. The Best in the World locked horns with John Cena recently, where Rollins' disruption cost him that match. With their ongoing feud, The Voice of the Voiceless might make an appearance during the Knight vs. Rollins.

However, this might not unfold in the way Punk wants. Instead, he could accidentally cost LA Knight the match, which will eventually aid The Revolutionary to emerge as the victor. This angle could further lead to a showdown between Knight & Punk and put a temporary pause to Seth and CM Punk's rivalry.

Ad

#2. Bron Breakker might surprise The Visionary

Expand Tweet

Ad

The actions of Bron Breakker on RAW this week surprised everyone. The Dog of WWE snatched the microphone from Paul Heyman when the latter was about to give the mic to Seth Rollins.

The Architect was visibly not pleased by Bron's actions, and it seems that the Stamford-based promotion has already planted the seeds for their future breakup. It raises the assumption that Bron Breakker might turn on Seth Rollins at SNME and cost him the match.

Ad

This could even further lead to Paul Heyman choosing sides with either Rollins or Breakker. Though the chances are unlikely that WWE will turn Breakker this early against Rollins, it could still be one of the potential finishes for Knight and Seth's showdown.

#1. Former Shield member Roman Reigns might return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

The return of Roman Reigns is expected to take place very soon in WWE. The promotion has already shown considerable signs of Reigns' comeback at Saturday Night's Main Event.

With the unfinished business between Reigns and Rollins, The Head of the Table might return at SNME to cost his former Shield brother. This could set the plot for Roman vs. Seth at SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!