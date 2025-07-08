6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution 2

WWE RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2 wrapped up with LA Knight standing tall against Seth Rollins. In the main event, The Visionary faced Penta in a singles match, where he managed to defeat the masked star.

After the match, Rollins called out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to destroy Penta completely before The Megastar arrived and attacked Rollins. Additionally, the show saw significant developments for the upcoming events.

In this article, we will discuss six things that WWE subtly told us on RAW before SNME & Evolution 2025.

#6. Bron Breakker might turn on Seth Rollins soon

The opening segment of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins' faction enter the ring. When The Visionary was about to take the microphone from Paul Heyman, Bron interrupted and took the mic instead from The Wiseman.

Breakker's actions didn't sit well with The Visionary, and he appeared visibly unhappy. This somewhat suggests that Bron is not entirely under the control of The Revolutionary and subtly hints that he might turn on Rollins in the near future.

#5. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso could be written off television

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso clashed with Seth Rollins' faction members in singles matches. Zayn wrestled Bron Breakker, where he suffered a loss. Later, Paul Heyman revealed that Sami is out of action for an indefinite time due to Breakker's attack.

Talking about Jey Uso, The YEET Master's match against the Tsunami ended in disqualification after Bronson threw a chair at him. Jey was also dragged backstage by WWE officials. Although there is no official statement yet, it seems the Samoan star is also being written off television like Sami Zayn.

#4. LA Knight might be losing at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

At WWE SNME, LA Knight and Seth Rollins will face off in a match. The Megastar stood tall on RAW before the NBC special event. This subtly hints that the former United States Champion might lose to The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Usually, the star who gains the upper hand in the go-home episode is likely to suffer a loss. So, based on this logic, it's clear that Knight might be losing at the upcoming special event against Rollins.

#3. Goldberg could be losing against Gunther

Goldberg will face Gunther in his final showdown at Saturday Night's Main Event. In the latest episode of WWE RAW, the Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance and confronted The Ring General. Not only that, he also punched the World Heavyweight Champion and came out on top.

Similar to LA Knight, Goldberg could also lose against the Imperium leader at SNME, as he stood tall on the final show before their World Title match.

#2. The Judgment Day could be planning to kick Liv Morgan out in her absence

Liv Morgan was once again mentioned on RAW during The Judgment Day segment. Roxanne Perez made a eulogy shrine for the former Women's World Champion, which left Raquel Rodriguez stunned as she said that Liv is alive.

However, the Women's Tag Team Champion clarified her motive to Raquel and attempted to convince her. With the growing connection between The Judgment Day and Roxanne, it subtly suggests that the villainous group might soon be planning to kick Liv out in her absence.

The real mastermind behind this could be Finn Balor, as he was the one who insisted that the faction members accept Perez as an addition.

#1. Roman Reigns' return to WWE is imminent

With the growing destruction of Seth Rollins, it appears that Roman Reigns' return to WWE is imminent. Additionally, after Sami Zayn's injury, the babyface team is outnumbered, and they need a strong ally to counter Rollins' alliance.

This subtly shows that WWE is just inches away from pulling the trigger on Roman's return. The OTC's comeback will not only even the odds of the heroic team but also serve as an equalizer against his former Shield member.

Additionally, Paul Heyman's mocking of Reigns on RAW this week affirms that the OTC's return is now on the horizon.

