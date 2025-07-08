Sami Zayn to step away from WWE TV for a while after what went down on RAW this week? Looking at the possibility

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn locked horns with Bron Breakker in a singles bout. However, the match ended devastatingly when the Dog of WWE destroyed Zayn with a Spear.

Before the match, Karrion Kross also came out of nowhere and attacked Zayn. Soon, the officials arrived at the ringside and rescued the former Intercontinental Champion. Following the assaults, it seemed that the 40-year-old star could step away from WWE TV for a while.

Following the attacks, Paul Heyman disclosed major news about Sami Zayn. He announced that Zayn was injured after the destruction caused by Bron and would be out of television for an indefinite period. Seth Rollins' faction celebrated this news as Sami Zayn would no longer be able to interfere in their affairs on Monday Night RAW.

As of writing, there is no update regarding the return timeline of the Honorary Uce. However, this at least confirms that he won't be part of Saturday Night's Main Event, which is set to take place on July 12, 2025.

It remains to be seen how the storyline will progress further on Monday Night RAW, as Sami would be out of TV for an indefinite period.

WWE might bring a legendary star to replace Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's injury news has sparked a conversation about his potential replacement in the feud with Seth Rollins' faction.

This raises the chances of the Stamford-based promotion bringing Roman Reigns back to World Wrestling Entertainment to replace Sami in the storyline. Already, there are hints suggesting that The OTC could return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Paul Heyman also mocked Reigns on RAW this week, as Roman is yet to appear since getting destroyed by Seth Rollins & Breakker following WrestleMania 41. A few weeks ago, reports indicated that Roman Reigns' return was imminent.

All this makes perfect sense if WWE brings the former Undisputed Champion as the replacement of the Honorary Uce in the feud on the red brand.

