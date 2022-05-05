3 interferences that could happen at WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Scheduled to be hosted by the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, WWE's next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, will emanate live on May 8.

WWE has announced a total of six matches for the event so far. The card features AJ Styles vs. Edge (Damian Priest is banned from ringside), Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin, and a huge six-man tag team match between Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline.

The only championship match announced will feature Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match.

Given how the show looks predictable, WWE could be planning a few swerves for Sunday to add an element of surprise to the event. One such way of spicing things up could be to have a few interferences.

Superstars interfering or interrupting the proceedings have always been an integral part of pro-wrestling. WrestleMania Backlash could feature a few to either prolong the existing feuds or lay down the trails for new ones. This piece looks at three interferences that could happen at the show.

#3. MVP interferes to cost Bobby Lashley his match against Omos at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE added a new chapter to the rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Omos by having The All Mighty's former manager MVP turn on him. The duo is now set to clash once again at WrestleMania Backlash. However, a potential interference from MVP looks highly likely.

Creative could have Lashley's former manager interfere to help Omos secure a massive win against the former WWE Champion. MVP's involvement would act as an appropriate explanation and would not undermine the #2 babyface of the Red brand. The angle would set up a high-profile final clash between the duo for the following premium live event.

#2. Ciampa and Rhea Ripley interfere to cost AJ his match against Edge

Edge will lock horns with AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. However, his disciple Damian Priest is banned from ringside. Nonetheless, WWE could use this opportunity to add new members to the Judgment Day stable.

If you weren't aware, Ciampa and Rhea Ripley have been rumored to be joining Edge's heel faction for quite some time now. WWE has even laid down the breadcrumbs for the same by having The Blackheart and the former RAW Women's Champion turn heel by attacking Mustafa Ali and Liv Morgan.

WrestleMania Backlash could witness the duo join forces with The Master Manipulator. Creative could have Ciampa, and Rhea Ripley show up to cost Styles his match. This would then lay down the foundation for a mouth-watering feud if WWE chooses to align Mustafa Ali and Liv Morgan with Finn Balor and Styles.

#1. Bayley returns to interrupt Ronda Rousey's victory celebrations

Ronda Rousey will clash with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an "I Quit" match on May 8. While the former UFC Champion is likely to defeat The Queen, the night may not end too well for her.

It should be noted that Bayley is likely to make her return anytime now. The former Hugger has been out of action since July 2021 due to a torn ACL. However, an in-ring return looks imminent.

WWE could have the former SmackDown Women's Champion show up on Sunday to interrupt Rousey after her match. Given the lack of top contenders on the Blue brand, The Role model going against Ronda would make for an interesting watch.

Which of these is the most likely interruption for this Sunday's event? Sound off in the comments below.

