3 Judgment Day members who should turn babyface and 3 who should remain heel in WWE

Judgment Day has been at a crossroads for months now amid tension among its members. This has especially been seen between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

As the faction has no clear direction at the moment, there has been speculation about what is next for them and whether they will be disbanded or they will add new members to try to turn things around.

With that in mind, we take a look at who should remain a heel in The Judgment Day and who should have a face turn.

#6. Carlito has no direction in The Judgment Day

RAW superstar Carlito (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Carlito has no clear direction in The Judgment Day. He has been the weak link of the faction, and there were rumors about him leaving The Judgment Day and being replaced by another WWE star.

He should turn on the other members and have a face turn, starting a feud with them. In addition, he could move to singles action as a face and even team up with a former partner (Damian Priest) to take revenge on The Judgment Day.

#5. JD McDonagh has done a great job as a heel in WWE

JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day (Photo credit: WWE.com)

JD McDonagh did a great job as a heel, but it might be time for him to have a face turn and a character change. He stayed loyal to Finn Balor and the duo became Tag Team Champions, but it appears that there is nothing left to accomplish with The Judgment Day.

A face turn would allow him to create new storylines and even get title opportunities for the Intercontinental and the United States Championship, respectively.

#4. Finn Balor has to make a fresh start in WWE

Finn Balor failed as the leader of The Judgment Day, and it might be the best time for a change. Especially if he loses the opportunity to become Intercontinental Champion, he could turn on Dominik Mysterio and start a feud with him.

As a face this time, he would leave the faction and would make a fresh start in singles action, going after not only Dirty Dom, but the world title as well.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez has made a smooth comeback

RAW superstar Raquel Rodriguez (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Raquel Rodriguez returned at Bad Blood as a heel and her reunion with Liv Morgan made her comeback smooth. The duo reclaimed the Women's Tag Team Titles and has been great both in the ring and in backstage segments.

It wouldn't make sense for WWE to turn her face. As a heel, she could have a rematch with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship or challenge for the Women's World Championship.

#2. Liv Morgan continues to thrive as a heel

Liv Morgan has thrived as a heel, especially during her run as the Women's World Champion and her rivalry with Rhea Ripley.

She has emerged as a megastar in WWE and the Women's Division, and there are plenty of storylines to work as a heel. She could even take over the faction with Dominik Mysterio should Finn Balor leave the faction.

#1. Dominik Mysterio has emerged as a top heel

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have emerged as the top heels in WWE. Their on-screen relationship has also opened the way for new storylines, while his feud with his father, Rey, is far from over.

There is no reason for WWE Creative to turn Dirty Dom. He should turn on Finn Balor and start a feud with him while taking over The Judgment Day.

In that scenario, it would be the second time that he would turn heel while already being a heel. The first time was at SummerSlam, when he betrayed Rhea Ripley and aligned with Liv Morgan.

