3 last-minute matches WWE could add to Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel is just a few days away, and fans can't wait to see what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them this Saturday.
While the company has gone all out in building up a great card for the premium live event, there is a possibility that it could add some last-minute matches to the lineup.
Now, let's explore three last-minute bouts the Stamford-based promotion could add to Crown Jewel 2025:
Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!
#3. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch
AJ Lee made her return on WWE SmackDown after Clash in Paris and confronted Becky Lynch, following the latter's recent unruly actions towards Lee's husband, CM Punk. This set the stage for the highly anticipated Mixed Tag Team match between the babyface couple and the team of Seth Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, where Punk and his wife emerged victorious.
However, given the momentum that Lee gained by making Becky Lynch tap out, fans now want to see the veterans square off one-on-one. Additionally, since the audience still chanted AJ Lee's name during CM Punk's return promo on the latest episode of RAW, the creative team might now consider bringing back the Black Widow to face The Man at Crown Jewel: Perth.
#2. Sami Zayn and his WWE United States Title Open Challenge
Sami Zayn has proven to be a fighting champion since capturing the WWE United States Championship by successfully defending it every week on SmackDown in a series of open challenges. He won the title for the first time in his career, defeating Solo Sikoa on the blue brand ahead of Clash in Paris.
That being said, the creative team could decide to spice things up and announce that Sami Zayn would issue another open challenge this Saturday at Crown Jewel. If this happens, it could add more prestige to the United States Championship, especially since Zayn has yet to defend the gold at a WWE premium live event. Perhaps Carmelo Hayes could finally have his second chance?
#1. Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker
Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker is another last-minute match that WWE could add to Crown Jewel. The Viper joined forces with Cody Rhodes to face The Unpredictable Badass and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team match on last week's episode of SmackDown. Orton and Breakker started the bout and were involved in a hard-hitting exchange before Reed tagged in.
However, despite the babyface duo losing to The Vision at the end due to an interference from Seth Rollins, fans might still want to see The Viper go one-on-one with Bron Breakker. While the duo has yet to compete against each other, the company might decide to make that happen at Crown Jewel: Perth. If this happens, the showdown between the veteran and the youngster would be a must-see for fans.