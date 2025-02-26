3 last-minute replacements for Drew McIntyre if he is forced to miss Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is the next premium live event that the Stamford-based promotion will host. The card is stacked with two traditional Chamber matches, an exciting tag bout, a major segment featuring The Rock, and much more.

One of the most anticipated matches of the Toronto-based PLE is the Men’s Elimination Chamber, where the winner will earn a title shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre is among the top six contenders who will enter the barbaric structure. However, a concerning update has raised questions about McIntyre’s status. Before his match against Jimmy Uso on the latest edition of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior shared a video of doctors extracting fluid from his knees, as he was unable to bend them properly.

During an interview, McIntyre stated that after the fluid was removed, he had no concerns whatsoever. However, WWE may decide to pull him from the punishing Elimination Chamber match and send him for proper rehab instead of risking further injury.

Although the above scenario is speculative, if McIntyre is forced to miss the Men’s Chamber bout, here are three potential replacements for The Scottish Warrior:

#3. Roman Reigns could enter the Elimination Chamber

The Original Tribal Chief started the year strong. He regained the Ula Fala by defeating Solo Sikoa on RAW’s Netflix debut.

After reclaiming the Ula Fala, Reigns announced that he wanted the WWE Title back. To that end, he entered the 2025 Royal Rumble but was eliminated by CM Punk and was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins at ringside.

Since then, The OTC hasn’t appeared on WWE TV. Reigns could replace McIntyre as a surprise entrant in the Chamber, kicking off his rumored feud against Punk and Rollins, potentially leading to a showdown at 'Mania.

#2. The Rock will be in Toronto for a major segment

The Final Boss changed the entire trajectory of WrestleMania 41 with his shocking return on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Final Boss called out Cody Rhodes, saying that while the latter was a great champion, he wanted to help The American Nightmare reach the pinnacle by becoming his champion instead. The People’s Champion expressed that he doesn’t want Rhodes' title but he wants his soul.

The Rock’s announcement has left everyone shocked, including Rhodes himself. However, the veteran has given Cody time to respond and plans to appear at the Elimination Chamber to get his answer.

The American Nightmare is most likely to reject The Final Boss’s offer. If he does, and McIntyre is medically unfit, The Rock could insert himself into the bout on short notice, misusing his powers. Rock could plan to win the entire thing to punish Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

#1. Randy Orton could make his return to WWE

The Viper hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Kevin Owens took him out on SmackDown by using a Piledriver. Following the attack, the Stamford-based promotion announced that Orton had sustained serious injuries that might keep him out of action for an undisclosed period.

Many believe Randy Orton will finally return with a heel persona and turn on The American Nightmare. The 2025 Elimination Chamber could be the perfect spot for Orton’s comeback.

Having Orton, Punk, and Cena in the match would create an unforgettable moment. The Viper could be another major replacement for McIntyre on short notice.

