Drew McIntyre reveals the reason behind his good mood after losing to Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre suffered a massive upset on this week's SmackDown, as he lost to Jimmy Uso in a singles match. However, the former world champion later revealed why he was in a good mood despite the loss.

Last week, after The Scottish Warrior insulted Big Jim backstage, the latter delivered a Superkick to him. A one-on-one match was confirmed for the February 21 episode of SmackDown.

In a stunning upset, Jimmy Uso countered the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's Alabama Slam and picked up a victory with a roll-up pin. Following this, Drew McIntyre unleashed a brutal assault on the OG Bloodline member.

In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, the Scotsman dismissed any notion of frustration, citing his upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match and WrestleMania 41 aspirations. McIntyre called Big Jim's victory ''a fluke'' and acknowledged the effects of his drained knee.

"Do I look frustrated? No, that's all. I'm going to the Elimination Chamber. I'm going to win for the third time, and I'm going to go to WrestleMania, [and] win the title. Why would I be frustrated? Sure, Jimmy [Uso] got a fluke win; it's the biggest moment of his career. [I had] 60 cc's [fluid] drained up my knee; never going to make an excuse," he said.

The 39-year-old added:

"Congratulations Jimmy, here's your big moment! You [shared] a moment from [sic] Drew McIntyre because all they're talking about is after the match. Did he look like a winner? F-no! See, I can be PG. PG-McIntyre because I'm in a good mood all the time."

You can watch the full interview below:

A wrestling veteran isn't a fan of Drew McIntyre's WWE booking

A former WWE writer recently shared his two cents on Drew McIntyre's booking after his bout against Jimmy Uso on this week's SmackDown. He discussed this in a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass.

Vince Russo stated that The Scottish Psychopath's talent is the only reason he has remained employed, as WWE has provided him with no creative support.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing!" he said.

It will be exciting to see if McIntyre wins the Men's Elimination Chamber at the Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Canada, on March 1 to punch his ticket for The Showcase of The Immortals.

