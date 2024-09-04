3 legends who re-signed with WWE in 2024 

Legends are a crucial part of the WWE family. As accomplished veterans of pro wrestling, past performers have a lot of insight to offer to the stars of today and fans often enjoy sporadic experiences from beloved wrestlers from yesteryear.

The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Kurt Angle are all signed to the Stamford-based promotion under Legends contracts. However, they all inked their deals some time ago. In recent weeks, other prominent veterans have also re-signed with WWE under similar agreements.

On that note, let's look at 3 legends who re-signed with the top pro wrestling promotion in 2024.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

The Immortal Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on former US Champion Logan Paul's podcast. During the interview, Hogan revealed that he had officially signed a Legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion for five years.

The Hulkster was considered the biggest star in pro wrestling in the 1980s and early 1990s. As a multi-time World Champion with a larger-than-life personality, Hogan left an indelible footprint on the wrestling industry. However, over the years, he also gained an unpleasant and controversial reputation.

Needless to say, The Hall of Famer would be a valuable addition to the sports entertainment giant. Triple H could use his star power to sell out house shows or Hogan could be used sporadically for major Premium Live Events. Either way, he has much to offer.

#2. Victoria

A few days ago, Victoria, a trailblazer for the women's division, announced that she had signed a Legends contract with WWE. The former TNA Knockouts Champion was extremely excited and grateful about her latest endeavor, and gleefully explained the new possibilities.

This is the first time the 53-year-old legend will be part of the WWE family since leaving the company in 2009, which explains her excitement to rejoin the business.

The former Women's Champion made an appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. If Victoria is still fit to go in the ring, Triple H should consider putting her in the ring again for another one-off appearance in the Rumble.

#1. Jesse Ventura

Unlike the previous two entries, there is no official confirmation, but Jesse Ventura is in talks with WWE for signing a Legends contract. Ventura was a pivotal part of the promotion during his long stint, working under roles like an in-ring performer or color commentator.

The Hall of Famer left the company to embark on a successful political career. Ventura's relationship with the Stamford-based promotion has improved recently, and he suggested that they were close to reaching a deal.

As someone with a strong political background and powerful personality, Ventura would be a welcome addition to the family.

