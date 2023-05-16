3 most likely main events at WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night Of Champions 2023 is less than two weeks away, and the card looks mouthwatering even before it fills out. Arguably the company's biggest babyface and heel, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, will go at each other again in a rematch of their Backlash 2023 bout.

The same night, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attempt to end a year-long story by challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Then, of course, there will be the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals. Seth Rollins will battle AJ Styles for the right to spearhead the beginning of a whole new illustrious legacy, changing the company forever.

Three epic contests. Eight top competitors, all of whom have been in the main event of WrestleMania in some capacity. So, who headlines the Jeddah show?

Let's make an argument for each match to go on last at WWE Night Of Champions 2023.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes has arguably the most star power of any match on the Night Of Champions 2023 card

Rhodes vs. Lesnar II carries enough star power and animosity to headline any show.

Based on combined accomplishments in and out of WWE and star power, Brock Lesnar is arguably THE biggest star on the company's books. The Beast Incarnate is a ten-time world champion in the promotion who has transcended the industry (IWGP Heavyweight champion) and conquered a whole other domain (UFC).

Similarly, Cody Rhodes is arguably THE biggest babyface in the company based on crowd reactions, merchandise sales (reportedly), and placement on the card. He did, after all, headline WrestleMania 39 and Backlash, along with being WWE RAW's number-one pick in the 2023 draft.

This is a match worthy of main eventing any premium live event, and if it did go on last, it would be understandable. This time, however, another bout deserves the main event spot more. We'll get to that.

#2. The Undisputed Tag Team Championship match involves WWE's biggest story of the past year

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#SmackDown Roman went off on the Usos, got the apology and then we got a bombshell of an announcement. He will team with Solo to take on KO and Sami for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. Unreal segment! Roman went off on the Usos, got the apology and then we got a bombshell of an announcement. He will team with Solo to take on KO and Sami for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. Unreal segment! 🔥#SmackDown https://t.co/a3xiPBjkwt

No story has lit up WWE (nor the industry at large) in recent years, quite like The Bloodline storyline. It captured fans' imagination with the tale of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso before taking over the entire company with Reigns and The Usos' dominant title runs. Just when we thought it was nearing its end, the story found multiple new levels with the addition of Sami Zayn.

It led to WrestleMania 39, where the entire Bloodline, Zayn, and Kevin Owens headlined the Show Of Shows to critical acclaim. This all-time great feud rolls into Night Of Champions, and having main-evented Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and 'Mania, why wouldn't it go on last in Jeddah? Much like Lesnar vs. Rhodes, it is a match fit to end any WWE premium live event.

However, just like the Beast vs. Nightmare feud, it's beaten out by another rivalry that needs to headline more than any other...

#1. The World Heavyweight Championship match MUST headline Night Of Champions for the sake of the title's legitimacy

‎darius @dariuces aj styles and seth rollins main event night of champions 25+ minutes aj styles and seth rollins main event night of champions 25+ minutes https://t.co/F4JOgzgPEt

The World Heavyweight Championship finals must close out WWE Night Of Champions 2023. Why? For one, the May 27 spectacle revolves around celebrating champions and championships, which should give it priority over Lesnar vs. Rhodes. Secondly, the WHC is the only World championship on the line in Jeddah, making it more important than the undisputed tag title match (on paper, at least).

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, who has become the default headliner, will compete in the tag match, but his titles won't be on the line. Imagine how it would appear for him to headline the event over Seth Rollins and AJ Styles after all the talk of the World Heavyweight title being a consolation prize! Rollins and Styles must close out the event for the sake of the championship's legitimacy.

Judging by the fact that the SmackDown semi-finals main evented over The Tribal Chief's long-awaited return segment this past Friday, the signs are encouraging.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : Should Seth Rollins and AJ Styles headline Night Of Champions? Yes! Yes! Yes! No! No! No! 0 votes