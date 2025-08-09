  • home icon
3 Likely Opponents for Randy Orton at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 09, 2025 23:45 GMT
Randy Orton [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstar Randy Orton exited the 2025 SummerSlam PLE with a loss against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul alongside his tag team partner, the country music star, Jelly Roll. Following this defeat, there has been no news regarding The Viper, and he even missed this week’s episode of SmackDown.

So far, The Apex Predator has been getting a match at almost every premium live event since his return at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Keeping this in mind, here are three wrestlers the 14-time world champion could go against at Clash in Paris.

#3. Randy Orton still has beef with Drew McIntyre

The tag team match of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll versus Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul began as a feud between Orton and McIntyre. The Viper was congratulating Cody Rhodes after his King of the Ring Tournament win when The Scottish Psychopath interrupted him.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was tearing The Apex Predator down with his words, which resulted in him receiving an RKO. The finish of the 2025 SummerSlam tag team match involved Paul and Jelly Roll. Thus, Orton and McIntyre can still duke it out in a singles match. Moreover, The Maverick is already going to face John Cena at Clash in Paris. Hence, The Viper can fight The Scotsman.

#2. Randy Orton wants a shot at the Undisputed Championship

After losing the 2025 KOTR finals to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, Randy Orton had told The American Nightmare that he would come after him for the Undisputed Championship. On the second night of the Biggest Party of the Summer, QB1 powered through John Cena in a street fight to win the belt for the second time in his career.

Now that Rhodes is the champion again, The Viper could ask him for a title shot. Moreover, The Apex Predator could also turn heel owing to his desperate hunger for a 15th world championship. He already tried to Punt Kick The American Nightmare at NOC and bring out his Legend Killer persona.

#1. Randy Orton could go after the man who cost him the Undisputed Championship

Randy Orton had John Cena down and dusted at the 2025 Backlash. Fighting in front of his hometown crowd of St. Louis, he landed multiple RKOs on the Franchise Player and also put him through two tables. Frustrated with the match referees consistently getting knocked out, The Apex Predator decided to pull the trigger and land a Punt Kick on Cena.

However, he failed to do so because of unexpected interference by R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion blocked his path, which gave John Cena enough time to lowblow Orton and end the match. This was followed by Truth getting a Saturday Night’s Main Event match against The Franchise Player in May, which he lost.

Truth returned as Ron Killings and cut his dreadlocks, shedding his comic relief gimmick to embrace a serious personality. But now that Cena has turned back into a babyface, Killings dissolved his animosity towards his hero and shook hands with him.

In short, Randy Orton lost the Undisputed Championship match at Backlash for nothing. Thus, he could follow Truth and fight him at the Clash in Paris PLE. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Viper.

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

