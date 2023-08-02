3 Logan Paul friends who may spoil Ricochet's winning plans at SummerSlam 2023

Since competing in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 38 against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul has impressed many with his athleticism in the ring as well as his natural charisma on the microphone.

This Saturday at SummerSlam in Detroit, Logan Paul is set to take on the high-flying star Ricochet. Throughout 2022 the two stars have had run-ins with one another, from their springboard spot at the Royal Rumble in January to falling through a table together last month in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

In recent weeks, things between both men have gotten very personal, with the 28-year-old social media star mentioning Ricochet's fiance, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, this past Monday on RAW.

While the high-flying star has people close to him, so too does Logan, with many family and friends willing to aid him in a match. Here are a few potential individuals who may seek to aid Paul in his match at SummerSlam this Saturday.

#3. Jake Paul provides Logan with some brotherly love

One name that follows Logan, whether he's in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring or not, is his brother Jake. In recent years, the pair have looked to take over the boxing industry, with the younger sibling proving more than capable against some of combat sports' biggest names.

Jake showed at Crown Jewel in November 2022 that he can handle the bright lights of WWE as he stood toe-to-toe with The Usos during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal title match against Roman Reigns.

Despite many wanting to see Jake this Saturday, his appearance may be unlikely as he is set to face UFC Legend Nate Diaz in Dallas, Texas, later that night. Recently, Logan Paul said on his podcast that he wants to open SummerSlam so he can immediately fly over to The Lone Star State to see his brother fight.

While boxing is currently his main focus, Jake Paul was recently asked in an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour about possibly joining Logan in WWE someday.

"I'm down. I just don't want to get injured. I know how serious pro wrestling is," Jake added: "But, I'm down. I love the WWE, I love working with my brother so that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure." (H/T Insider)

Although he is unlikely to aid his brother against the high-flying star in Detroit this Saturday, many WWE fans will be hoping to see the siblings team up in the ring somewhere down the line.

#2. Mike Majlak gets IMPAULSIVE and jumps Ricochet

Another close person from Paul's life outside the wrestling ring that may look to get physically involved in his business at SummerSlam is his podcast co-host Mike Majlak.

Like Jake Paul, the 38-year-old also played a key role in Logan Paul's title match in Saudi Arabia late last year. While Jake seemed to hold his own against Jimmy and Jey Uso, the same could not be said for Majlak, who took a beating from the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

As Logan Paul's regular co-host on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Majlak is kept well aware by Paul of the many backstage rumblings in WWE and may have a trick or two up his sleeve that may cost Ricochet the win this weekend.

#1. KSI is Primed and ready to help Logan Paul at SummerSlam

If any pairing has shown that the greatest of enemies can become the best of friends, look no further than KSI and Logan Paul. The two have battled each other in two highly entertaining boxing matches – first in Manchester in 2018, then a year later in Los Angeles.

Since then, the two internet stars have gone on to establish themselves as business moguls, with their PRIME energy drink flying off the shelves around the world, as well as the beverage becoming the official drink of the UFC and of both Arsenal and Barcelona Football Clubs.

At WrestleMania 39 this past April, KSI looked to aid Logan Paul in his huge match against Seth Rollins, with The Nightmare dressed as a PRIME bottle. However, after setting up The Visionary on the announce table, Paul inadvertently hit KSI through the table after Rollins evaded the attack.

Like Jake Paul, many fans are keen to see KSI in a wrestling ring. Following his surprise appearance at WrestleMania, the 30-year-old was asked in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview if sports entertainment is in his future.

"You never know, you never know,” KSI said. “If I was so to choose an opponent, I don’t even know who I’d want to… Bobby Lashley. Bobby Lashley, put me in with the beast. Why not? He’s literally triple me. I’m up for the challenge. YOLO." (H/T Yahoo)

Having already tried to help Logan Paul sneak away with the win once this year, do not be surprised if KSI makes another attempt to help his business partner at the biggest party of the summer.

