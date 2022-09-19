3 celebrity challengers for Roman Reigns that would have made more sense than Logan Paul

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul is set for Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5 in Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief and the YouTube sensation came face-to-face at a press conference helmed by Chief Content Officer Triple H on Saturday. After exchanging some fighting words, the match was made official, eliciting a mixed reaction from the internet fanbase.

While Paul's huge internet following and in-ring talent can't be denied, many feel that it is way too soon to have him challenge for the top prize in the business. His bout with Reigns will be his third ever match, and only his second in singles competition. Apart from the full-time roster that has years more experience than him, a few celebrities who have competed in a WWE ring before are arguably more deserving of a shot at The Tribal Chief.

Here is our list of celebrity challengers that would have been more fitting to take on Roman Reigns than Logan Paul

#3: Pat McAfee would have been a better-received challenger for Roman Reigns than Logan Paul

Pat McAfee has had arguably the smoothest celebrity crossover to WWE ever. The former NFL punter turned SmackDown color commentator has taken to the business like a fish to water, turning in a string of impressive performances. His combination of natural charisma, mic skills and athletic ability have made him one of the most popular performers in the entire company.

If any crossover star has earned enough goodwill from the WWE Universe to deserve a shot at Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns, it's McAfee. For one, he would be more of a match for Reigns and Paul Heyman on promos than Logan Paul. He would be as good a challenger as the YouTube star in the ring and have more potential for future interactions due to his more regular appearance on the product.

The only drawback to this option is McAfee's current absence from SmackDown to focus on his role on ESPN College Gameday.

#2: Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has not only competed in WWE before but also fought Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Roman Reigns would be a massive draw

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the greatest boxers of all time. The undefeated multi-division boxing champion is, for many people, the greatest of all time, holding an immaculate 50-0-0 record. "Money" competed at WrestleMania XXIV, defeating Big Show by TKO in his only match in the company.

Mayweather also faced Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in 2021 in an unscored bout. The legendary pugilist's combat sports credentials and superior head-to-head record against Paul immediately make him a better challenger for Roman Reigns. Would he be as good as Paul in the ring? No. Would he generate more buzz and exposure for WWE? Absolutely.

The drawback here, of course, would be the astronomical fee commanded by one of the highest-paid athletes of all time. Another minor drawback would be the result of the match, with Mayweather unlikely to take a loss. Even a draw would do wonders for The Head of The Table's credibility.

#1: Tyson Fury has a much more organic story with Roman Reigns than Logan Paul does

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is another undefeated boxing great with history in WWE. The Gypsy King has made multiple appearances in the promotion, most notably defeating Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019. He most recently appeared at Clash At The Castle, stopping Austin Theory from interrupting the Undisputed Universal title match with a cash-in.

Fury was seen in Roman Reigns' locker room pre-match and stared down The Tribal Chief after the latter's win. The duo teased tension before exchanging respectful nods and going their separate ways. Fury then consoled the Cardiff crowd's fallen hero, Drew McIntyre, as the show went off air.

It's safe to say that Fury challenging Reigns to avenge McIntyre would be a more organic story, leading to a much bigger fight than Paul vs Reigns. The Gypsy King is not as talented in the ring as Logan Paul, but his boxing credentials and natural charisma would more than make up for the deficit

