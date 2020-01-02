3 major reasons why Rey Mysterio didn't show up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

Rollins has been attacking Mysterio for weeks

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW opened on a high note when Kevin Owens decided to begin the proceedings by calling out The Authors of Pain and their leader Seth Rollins. What originally looked to be a 3-on-1 attack turned into a brawl as Samoa Joe also joined the escalating fight between the ropes and attacked AoP. In case you may have forgotten, AoP was the group that attacked The Samoan Submission Machine and put him through the announce table a week ago.

It was a pleasant sight for the fans to witness one of their favorite wrestlers return to action after being in a reviewer and commentator role since his injury. The arena was electric, and it felt as if the company had hit the right spot with such an explosive start, but the big question was still left unanswered: Where is Rey Mysterio?

The Mexican high-flyer has also been a victim of AoP and Seth Rollins, similar to Joe and Owens, but he wasn't seen during this attack. That raised concerns over what the company has planned for the masked superstar. Here are 3 potention reasons that Mysterio didn't show up on RAW. As always, we welcome your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Time off due to losing the US Title to Andrade

Time off is well-deserved fot the Superstar

Rey Mysterio is a fighting champion and a wrestler of great resilience who has surpassed various obstacles during his illustrious career. The Master of 619 lost his United States Championship at the Madison Square Garden show and may have been given this week off to hype the loss and also raise the stakes for his return next week. Even if he doesn't return next week, it would still be a great way to tease the fans who are anticipating the return of the former US champion, who is no stranger to creating legendary moments on television. A return by the high-flyer would be exciting for everyone.

