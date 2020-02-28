3 major WWE Super ShowDown rumors that didn't come true: Huge return canceled, change to the title match?

Not all rumors come true!

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is officially in history books as we progress one step closer to WrestleMania 36. The PPV airing from Saudi Arabia wasn't entirely a bad one, but it's safe to say that certain decisions didn't go well with the majority of the fans.

Just as with every other show, there were lots of rumors as to what could happen, and while some were indeed true (like The Undertaker appearing), there were few that didn't happen

So let's get straight to it and check out these three such Super ShowDown rumors.

#3 Goldberg willing to lose to Bray Wyatt

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will be remembered for its shock ending. The PPV was headlined by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Goldberg with the Universal Championship on the line. In a rather surprising booking decision, Goldberg ended up winning the title for the second time in his career after pinning The Fiend.

With Goldberg returning out of nowhere earlier this month to challenge Wyatt for his title, the general assumption was for him to put over the unstoppable alter ego of Bray. As per earlier rumors, Goldberg seemed to be willing to lose to Wyatt and was not supposed to be on the card for WrestleMania 36. But with his win tonight, he seems to be heading into the Show of Shows as the Universal Champion for the second time, the first one being three years ago at WrestleMania 33.

#2 The red lights to return during The Fiend's match

There are many aspects of the character and gimmick of The Fiend that the WWE Universe loves. However, if there's one which they certainly don't, it is the red light filling the arena during his matches. Fans in the arena have often complained about poor visibility due to the light. WWE clearly listened to them, as there was no red light during The Fiend's match at the Royal Rumble against Daniel Bryan.

But with Wyatt and Bryan wrestling a recent live event under the red lights, it was expected to be a part of the match at WWE Super ShowDown as well. Thankfully, that was not the case.

Advertisement

#1 Hulk Hogan to be a part of the PPV

“I don’t need luck. I have a #Fiend! And if you’re not careful, brother, please remember... there can always be room for one more!” - @WWEBrayWyatt to @HulkHogan. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1PnvFDihR6 — WWE (@WWEIndia) February 15, 2020

According to Mike Johnson of PWinsider, Hulk Hogan was set to take part in the WWE Super Showdown 2020 PPV. The Hulkster even appeared on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, where he had an altercation with Bray Wyatt.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who will be inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame for the second time over Wrestlemania 36 weekend, is slated to be part of the Thursday 2/27 WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

It would be interesting to see whether the company has any plans for Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 36.

How do you think he could be used at the Show of Shows? Share your ideas in the comments below!