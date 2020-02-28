5 Reasons why The Undertaker returned and won the Tuwaiq Trophy at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

The Dead Man is back!

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 started with a bang! WWE always makes sure to have as much star power in these Saudi Arabia megaevents, and who could be a bigger Superstar then arguably the greatest character ever in the history of the company, The Undertaker!

The Deadman made his long-awaited return to the WWE ring at WWE Super ShowDown, much to the surprise of everyone, as he went on to replace Rey Mysterio as the sixth entrant in the gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. He then went on to defeat AJ Styles to win the match and the trophy.

So without delay, let's take a look at the five reasons why The Undertaker returned and won the Tuwaiq Trophy. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 To set up his clash with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

Rumours circulating that AJ Styles v the Undertaker is being discussed to take place at this year's WrestleMania.



Certainly a dream match, thoughts if this was to happen? pic.twitter.com/Rzaafuxu16 — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) February 13, 2020

The rumors have been around for quite some time that The Undertaker has chosen his WrestleMania 36 opponent and it is none other than the 'Phenomenal One', AJ Styles. Tonight, the Dead Man not only took away a major victory from him but also attacked Karl Anderson and Gallows backstage before entering the match.

This all but confirms the rumors of him facing Styles at the Show of Shows this year. One has to wonder whether we might even see Kane enter the feud to even the odds for 'Taker against the OC. Well, the feud is sure to be an exciting one and would even be one of the better matches of The Undertaker in recent history thanks to Styles.

The rumors suggest that the Deadman chose Styles because he is the closest to a modern-day Shawn Michaels, and that certainly is true. With Styles mentioning the name of Michaels multiple times in the last few weeks, can he also be involved in the feud in some way?

I'm excited to see The Phenom take on the Phenomenal One!

