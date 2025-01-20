3 Masked WWE stars & what their faces look like

WWE has seen many masked superstars perform in the ring throughout its illustrious history. The platform has been perfect for many luchadors, who have preferred keeping their faces covered while performing in the ring.

While the gimmick allows them to maintain a level of mystique around themselves and their lives, fans are always interested in knowing what they look like in real life.

Many stars, such as Uncle Howdy, who currently performs with the mask on have revealed their true selves to fans many times. Meanwhile, others have tried to stay in character even in real life and made it difficult for fans to find out too much about them.

Trending

Check out the three masked superstars and what they look like without their masks:

#3. Rey Mysterio has kept his mask on in the WWE ring

Rey Mysterio has had an incredible WWE career. He turned 50 last month, but it still looks like he is the fittest and most athletic wrestler on the roster.

Mysterio has continued to fight in the ring with a mask on and has some of the coolest masks in the industry. While The Master of the 619 has kept his mask on in WWE for the entirety of his career, fans have seen him unmasked backstage on a few occasions.

The mystique around who Mysterio is has diminished since his family members have continued to share some unmasked pictures of the legend on social media.

Check out Aalyah revealing her father's identity in an Instagram below:

Fans still love to watch Rey Mysterio compete with his mask on in the ring. Many want to see him win another big title before he hangs up his boots.

#2. Axiom competed in the company without his mask on

NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom is seen as one of the best high-flyers in WWE today. Alongside Nathan Frazer, he has put on several great matches for fans.

Axiom is one of the top high flyers who wrestle with a mask on. However, the superstar didn’t always compete with his face covered.

Earlier in his career, Axiom competed under the ring name A-Kid in NXT UK. At the time, he competed without a mask.

Axiom as A-Kid in NXT UK. (Image credits: wwe.com)

The change of name, gimmick, and getup worked in his favor as he is now part of arguably the best tag team in the company. Fans will hope to see him replicate the same success on the main roster.

#1. Pentagon Jr. recently made his debut

Pentagon Jr. is the newest addition to the WWE roster. The former AEW star made his debut on the second episode of RAW on Netflix. Staying true to his character, he kept his mask on.

The luchador was revealed as Chad Gable’s mystery opponent on last week’s RAW and won the match. Following his win, he cut a passionate promo. It helped him introduce himself to the WWE Universe and establish himself as a threat.

Most fans do not know what Penta looks like without his mask on. A major reason for that is that he hasn’t taken it off for any of his matches or appearances.

However, he was briefly unmasked during an AEW match against his brother Rey Fenix in November 2020. Fans were able to catch a glimpse of the superstar’s face when his mask was ripped.

Pentagon Jr. unmasked in AEW. (Image via AEW's Official YouTube Channel)

Penta could have some great matches on RAW against top stars. It could help him shape up for a potential mid-card title run down the road.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback