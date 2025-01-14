What does WWE star Penta look like unmasked?

Pentagon Jr. finally debuted in the big league on this week's WWE RAW episode on Netflix. Curious fans may want to know what he looks like beneath the mask.

On the January 13, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Penta made his much-anticipated debut and instantly grabbed everyone's attention with his thrilling entrance. He came out as Chad Gable's mystery opponent, and the two went on to have the match of the night. He picked up the win and had an in-ring interview where he thanked his fans. He made his intentions clear by stating that it is officially his era in Titanland now.

Trending

Fans wondered for years what Rey Mysterio looked like under the mask, and they may want to know what the newest WWE RAW member looks like without the mask as well.

Expand Tweet

Over the years, his mask has been partially ripped off several times, but the clearest sight of his face came when he wrestled his brother Rey Fenix on the November 11, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite. Fans can see a screenshot below.

Penta was briefly unmasked during a televised match (Image credit: AEW on YouTube)

While fans now know how popular masked wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Kane looked when they're unmasked, it is great to see the veteran luchador hasn't revealed his face clearly in public. Moreover, his real identity isn't publicly available as well.

What could be next for Penta after his WWE RAW debut?

Expand Tweet

It is fair to say Triple H took his time and waited for the perfect opportunity to feature the former AEW star's debut. While Chad Gable was certainly a great first opponent, there are several notable names Penta could face leading to WrestleMania 41.

The most anticipated opponent for the the newest WWE RAW member will be Rey Mysterio as the two have historically been among the greatest in their craft. He could even retire Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 if the Hall of Famer wants to hang up his boots anytime soon.

A few other great opponents could be popular heels on the red brand, such as Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and Karrion Kross. The future looks bright, to say the least.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback