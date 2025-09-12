3 Matches canceled during John Cena’s WWE retirement tour

John Cena’s WWE retirement tour has been undoubtedly phenomenal. The tour began back at Royal Rumble 2025, and fans have been treated to some of the greatest matches of Cena’s career since then. From Randy Orton to CM Punk, Cena has faced some of the biggest rivals from his past.

Not only that, but the 17-time World Champion has delivered incredible showdowns with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul as well, leaving the world talking. However, some showdowns were earlier speculated to take place on Cena’s Retirement Tour, but WWE seemingly canceled them. Let’s check out a few of them.

#3. Rob Van Dam

Wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam has not been in the WWE ring for years now, but his return was seemingly being planned. The legend himself, in an interview with TMZ Sports, revealed that he was in talks to make his comeback to face John Cena one last time, but he broke his heels recently, which led to the plans being canceled.

"I wanted to be one of the return matches for John Cena on his retirement tour. I was talking to them. There was a lot of interest. Without giving away too many details, you know, we were probably going to do it. And then I broke my heels," he said.

The legend suffered a double heel fracture back in April, which has now turned out to be the reason WWE couldn’t produce a match between the two great rivals. If RVD is somehow able to recover in the next few months, the fans could witness the match, which could probably be Cena’s retirement match as well.

#2. Tag Team match involving Travis Scott

While John Cena made his name as a singles star, his heel turn back at Elimination Chamber turned him into a guy who couldn’t carry the entire match alone. The star’s title match at WrestleMania featured Travis Scott appearing and attacking Cody Rhodes, which led to the Franchise Player picking up a victory.

Following the match, rumors of Travis Scott making an in-ring appearance alongside John Cena also surfaced on the internet. However, the match was canceled after the company’s fallout with Scott recently.

#1. Potential match against John Cena's greatest rival, The Rock

The Final Boss undoubtedly played an intriguing role in John Cena’s Retirement Tour. The People’s Champion managed to get Cena to turn heel at Elimination Chamber. However, The Rock was not involved at all after that.

Back at SummerSlam, when Cena turned face in his match against Cody Rhodes, rumors of the Rock returning to punish him surfaced on the internet. However, the Final Boss’ Hollywood schedule prevented him from coming back and facing Cena in a singles showdown. The rumored match seemingly got canceled, and fans will likely never get to see the two collide again.

