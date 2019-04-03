3 Possible matches for John Cena at WrestleMania 35

John Cena

This is the second time in recent years that we will go into WrestleMania without John Cena having an officially advertised match this weekend, though the franchise player and 16-time World Champion is likely to be present in the stadium on Sunday night.

The story circling Cena's bout is quite intriguing. If the rumors are to be believed, it won't be against Kurt Angle, because the former Olympian will be facing Baron Corbin in his retirement match, but there are various of options out there for 'The Franchise Player'. There's been a lot of hate for Cena over the years, but in recent times, he has overcome that, putting over the likes of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles.

Let's have a look at 3 Superstars that John Cena might face at WrestleMania 35.

#3 Elias

John Cena and Elias have some unsettled business

John Cena and Elias have had a rough time with each in the past couple years, with Big Match John beating Elias each time. Elias is a heavily talented Superstar who can work equally well on the microphone and in the ring and John Cena has basically crashed his segments.

Since John Cena doesn't have an official match at WrestleMania 35, Elias can be the one to take up the challenge to warn everyone that he's the better of the two. Over the last few years, John Cena has become exactly what he criticized Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for being - a lazy part-timer who left WWE to become a Hollywood movie star.

John Cena is still a big superstar and is loved whenever he makes a return. A match with the future hall-of-famer could be a big opportunity for Elias.

