3 potential matches for John Cena when he returns to WWE

John Cena is one of the biggest stars to ever be created by WWE. He was the face of the company for well over a decade and is loved by the WWE universe all around the globe. Although he's not a full-time performer anymore, he occasionally returns for a match or two at big events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Cena's last televised match took place at SummerSlam 2021 against Roman Reigns, where The Tribal Chief got the last laugh. The 16-time world champion hasn't been seen on WWE programming since.

However, various reports and rumors have been circulating that Cena is expected to make his return to WWE this year. The current belief is that Big Match John will set up a storyline for SummerSlam.

While there's no word on who he might face in his grand return, here are four WWE Superstars we think have the potential to square off against John Cena if he returns to WWE this year:

#3. Finn Balor takes his revenge

Finn Balor as the United States champion

Finn Balor is currently the United States Champion and part of the RAW roster. Although he is currently feuding with Theory (fka Austin Theory), there's plenty of time for him to settle that score and move on to a new feud before SummerSlam.

When Roman Reigns declined Cena's challenge last year, Balor took the opportunity to challenge The Tribal Chief to a match at SummerSlam, which the latter accepted. However, thanks to interference from Happy Corbin, Cena signed the contract for the bout instead of Balor.

John Cena stealing a SummerSlam main event from Balor is a ready-made story. Regardless of how Cena makes his return, Balor could immediately appear and challenge him to a match at SummerSlam later this year.

#2. Gunther dominates Big Match John

Gunther made his debut on SmackDown last week

Gunther (previously Walter) became one of the newest members of the main roster when he made his debut on SmackDown last week. The former NXT UK Champion arrived in dominant fashion, squashing a local competitor to establish his presence.

Gunther was presented as a monster in his run at NXT, and it looks as though that isn't changing on the main roster. WWE seems to be pretty high on pushing Gunther as a big deal, and a win over John Cena could easily elevate him to the top level.

WWE could even pull off a SummerSlam 2014 all over again by having Gunther squash Cena much like Brock Lesnar did at the event. Such a result would instantly solidify Gunther as the Next Big Thing and could give the company a megastar for the future.

#1. Drew McIntyre challenges John Cena

McIntyre after beating Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre seems primed for a big push. The Scottish Warrior's initial run on top ended even before WWE could resume running arena shows with the WWE Universe back in attendance.

Drew McIntyre's last big push saw him win the 2020 Royal Rumble match - an event that also saw him eliminate a dominant Brock Lesnar on his way to superstardom.

McIntyre then chose The Beast Incarnate as his opponent for WrestleMania 36. However, due to the pandemic ramping up, Drew's momentous capture of the WWE Championship took place in the empty Performance Center.

|Rohan| #RomanReigns𓃵 @RohanGandotra9 New agenda: Summerslam 2022. Nissan Stadium. John Cena vs Drew McIntyre New agenda: Summerslam 2022. Nissan Stadium. John Cena vs Drew McIntyre 👺👊 https://t.co/7lTsDObZ1w

After his impressive performance at WrestleMania 38 against Happy Corbin, The Scottish Warrior seems to be aiming for the top again and could eventually challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.

A match against John Cena would be an incredibly high-profile affair and could work as a stepping stone for him to challenge The Tribal Chief in front of a big crowd at the UK event in September.

