3 Matches Roman Reigns can have at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen since he was gravely injured by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris PLE last month on August 31, 2025. WWE later announced that Reigns suffered from fractured ribs and might be out for an indefinite period due to the multiple Tsunamis by Bronson Reed. However, the Big Dog might be on his way back to the squared circle soon.

He might return before the Crown Jewel PLE next month and might get into action at the big event. Reigns is surprisingly featured on the latest poster of the Crown Jewel PLE. This means that the OTC1 might be part of the big event next month in Perth, Australia.

In this listicle, we will discuss three opponents for Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel PLE.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a 2-on-1 tag team match

Roman can return on RAW next week and challenge The Brons for a final encounter at Crown Jewel. Since the two took him out together at Clash in Paris, the Big Dog would look to settle the score with them once and for all. Even though he defeated them at SummerSlam while teaming up with Jey Uso, this time, things might be slightly more difficult for Roman, as he won't have Jey's support.

The Yeet Master is visibly upset after losing the tag team match against the Brons at Wrestlepalooza. There are signs that he might walk out of the storyline and go only after LA Knight. Only Jimmy Uso, if he is around, can watch Roman's back. Otherwise, the Tribal Chief will be alone to handle things at Crown Jewel. What's clear is that he will indeed go after The Vision, and won't sit back unless he settles his scores with the heel duo.

#2 First-time-ever singles match against Bron Breakker

Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker have never had a singles encounter, and Crown Jewel could be the venue for this epic clash. Their verbal encounter on RAW a few weeks ago was a spectacle, and the fans would be interested in seeing more of it.

Therefore, at Crown Jewel, it could be Bron Breakker vs Roman Reigns in a No Disqualification match. Reigns can return to WWE by next week, take out The Brons, and later challenge The Badass for a match next month.

#1 Face Bronson Reed in a rematch from Clash in Paris

Roman can also get in another match with Bronson Reed, and that could be in a Steel Cage. Since the 330-pound monster took out Reigns with multiple Tsunamis, the OTC1 can challenge Reed for another match, and this time inside a concrete steel structure. This wouldn't allow Bron Breakker to physically influence the match and assist Bronson Reed against Roman.

In essence, Crown Jewel is a big event, and Roman Reigns' presence is essential for WWE. Therefore, there are good chances that he might be seen in a high-octane match in Australia next month. As of now, all eyes are on his return.

