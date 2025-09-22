Roman Reigns' in-ring return date finally revealed

WWE appears to have finally revealed the actual date of Roman Reigns' return to in-ring competition. The OTC has been absent since the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.The 40-year-old wrestled &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed at the PLE. Although Reigns pinned the Auszilla to secure the win before taking out Paul Heyman, Reed and his stablemate, Bron Breakker, brutally attacked the former leader of The Bloodline after that. He had to be stretchered out of the arena and hasn't appeared on WWE programming ever since.Earlier today, Triple H took to X/Twitter to promote WWE Crown Jewel 2025. He shared a poster that featured some top names, including Roman Reigns. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hasn't wrestled a single match on weekly shows since RAW's Netflix premiere, which anything but confirms his return to in-ring action will take place at the upcoming premium live event scheduled for Perth, Australia, on October 11. Check out the poster in Triple H's post below:The Head of the Table is likely to continue his feud with The Vision following his return. Since he defeated Bronson Reed last time around, Reigns might lock horns with Bron Breakker this time around.WWE Hall of Famer claims he would like to wrestle Roman Reigns in case of in-ring returnTriple H's health issues forced him into premature retirement from the squared circle. The veteran left his boots inside the ring to symbolize the end of his wrestling career at WrestleMania 38.Speaking on Good Morning America, The Game named Roman Reigns when asked about a current star he would like to wrestle in case of an in-ring return. He further praised The OTC and predicted bigger things for the star.&quot;If I got back in at this point, I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring. I think in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did at my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar, but branching out into Hollywood. He’s gonna be massive,&quot; Triple H said.Only time will tell whether Triple H ever steps his foot inside the squared circle to compete in a WWE match.