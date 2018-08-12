3 Matches that can be the main event of Summerslam 2018 instead of Lesnar Vs Reigns

Lesnar Vs Reigns will headline Summerslam this year

WWE Summerslam is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It would be the 31st edition of Summerslam.

The Summerslam event is currently stacked with 11 matches which are subject to change considering there are of two episodes (one of Raw and SmackDown Live each) still to go before we head into Summerslam. According to rumors, Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns would most likely be headlining the event.

This could be Brock Lesnar's last match as he will be heading to the UFC after Summerslam. It will be interesting to see whether he would sign a new contract with the WWE and would retain the WWE Universal Championship or not.

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer suggested that closing Summerslam with Lesnar versus Reigns could be a problem.

"Reigns and Lesnar I guess will go on last at SummerSlam."Ross said, "I assume that. I don't know that. But if it is the last match of a long night, is that position you want to have your Universal title displayed under? I'm not sure. I'm not sure at all and I wonder what kind of reaction these two gentlemen are going to receive from the live audience. And if it is overtly negative, is that the image or the sound that you go off the air with? Just my question."

He has an interesting point. There are a few other matches that can close the PPV with a bang. Let us take a look at those matches.

#3 Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

This Match is going to be epic

The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz has been a long tease that has evolved into one of the most compelling storylines in WWE.

This feud has the ability to reach one of the best feuds in the WWE for a while. It is a known fact that Miz was Bryan's mentor in the NXT. The friction between them had started building up since then.

Bryan has openly admitted that he doesn't like the way Miz wrestles and their segment on Talking Smack on August 23, 2016, actually started their feud. Bryan was SmackDown Live's General Manager then and wasn't cleared to wrestle by the WWE doctors.

Now that he is back in the ring, the timing for their feud to start in the ring is perfect at Summerslam. This match will be physical and has a personal angle to attached to it which makes it interesting.

Both of them have amazing wrestling skills and both of them are crowd pullers. Imagine Bryan winning the match and closing Summerslam with "YES" chants. That would certainly be a sight to watch.

