3 matches that we would like to see at SummerSlam 2019

SummerSlam 2019 will be the start of the Heyman-Bischoff era in WWE

We are just a month away from the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam. The 32nd edition of SummerSlam will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 11. The event will be the first major test for the newly-appointed Executive Directors for RAW and SmackDown, Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, as this event in all likelihood will have a lot of creative inputs from the duo.

2019 hasn't been a great year for the company sor far as they have been numerous controversies. With the Fox deal kicking off in October and the impending competition from AEW, a solid showing at SummerSlam will be the perfect way for WWE to shut their critics and give their fans something to cheer for.

Here are three matches that fans would love to see at SummerSlam 2019:

# 3 Aleister Black Vs Cesaro

Aliester Black and Cesaro

After weeks and weeks of subtle teases, it was finally revealed on this week's SmackDown that the Swiss Cyborg, Cesaro, was the one who knocked at Aleister Black's door. Black and Cesaro are currently scheduled to face off against one another at Extreme Rules but given the kind of build-up and the talent involved, we would like to see this feud continue with a blow-off match at SummerSlam.

Black and Cesaro having a high-octane match at Extreme Rules with multiple false finishes and a cliffhanger of an ending without a clear cut winner will be the perfect way to continue this feud.

Cesaro and Black are two of the best in-ring performers in the company and it will be a shame if their feuds end with only a single match at a B-level pay-per-view like Extreme Rules. Despite being in the WWE for over eight years now, Cesaro is yet to be in a major singles match at a big four pay-per-view and it is safe to say that he is more than earned that right.

Black's run on the main roster has seen him team-up with Ricochet and then being drafted to SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-Up. A singles match between the duo would be the perfect way to kick off SummerSlam.

