3 matches WWE could add to Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Hell in a Cell, is just one week away from this Sunday. The event will emanate live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago on June 5, 2022.

The match card for the event features Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel and Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP in a two-on-one handicap match.

While WWE has announced just four bouts for the event, fans can expect the promotion to complete the match card in the coming week.

In this piece, we look at three matches that the company could add to the premium live event.

#3. Ricochet vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Hell in a Cell

The May 20 edition of SmackDown saw Gunther attack Drew Gulak after securing an easy win over him. However, he was confronted by the current Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet. The duo's exchange potentially laid down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster feud.

On another note, the Intercontinental Championship seems to have lost its relevancy, courtesy of some inferior booking decisions. The mid-card title is in dire need of resurrection, and an intense feud between the hard-hitting Gunther and the high-flying Ricochet would indeed serve the purpose.

Fans can expect the creative to start building on this feud this week. This could then lead to a potential match at Hell in a Cell for the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. The Usos vs. RK-Bro for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Riddle featured this week on RAW to reveal that RK-Bro would be disbanding. The former United States Champion also informed the WWE Universe about Randy Orton's injury (the extent of which is unknown). However, the former RAW Tag Team Champions splitting up in this fashion seems unlikely.

On another note, while The Usos defeated RK-Bro, courtesy of an assist from Roman Reigns, to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, things seem far from over between the two teams.

WWE could throw a curveball at us by booking the two teams in a rematch for Hell in a Cell. Given the controversial finish to their previous encounter, a rematch seems inevitable. RK-Bro could use their rematch clause to challenge The Usos for a rematch inside the hellish structure.

Truth be told, the ongoing feud between The Bloodline and RK-Bro has exceeded expectations. Given the performances of the superstars involved, the rivalry has gotten fans invested, and a rematch following the recent events would surely be best for business.

#1. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day in a mixed tag-team match

The Judgment Day has been one of the best things about the RAW brand. The stable, featuring Edge and his disciples, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley, is currently involved in a feud with Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan.

The recent episode of RAW saw another strong performance from the stable as Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley went on to defeat AJ Styles and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag-team match.

Given the ongoing rivalry, a 3-on-3 mixed tag-team match seems likely for June 5. Fans can expect WWE to officially book the same on the next episode of Monday's show.

Which other matches do you think could/should happen at Hell in a Cell 2022? Sound off in the comments section.

