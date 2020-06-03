3 matches WWE could add to Backlash in the coming days

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade two weeks ago to become the new US Champion.

WWE Backlash is set to return after its one-year hiatus on June 14, 2020. The show is scheduled to emanate from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has already announced four high-profile clashes for Backlash. The Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend his title in a handicap match against The Miz and John Morrison while Asuka takes on Nia Jax for the RAW Women's title.

In addition, Bobby Lashley will take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and Edge will go one-on-one contest against Randy Orton in what is being dubbed as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash.

However, given Backlash is still ten days away, the card is not complete yet. And expect WWE to book a few mouth-watering contests in the coming days to complete the card.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at three matches WWE could add to Backlash in the coming days.

#3 Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley in a triple threat match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash

The IIconics deserve another shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Soon after returning, The IIconics beat the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, in a non-title match. The duo then got their much-deserved shot at the titles. However, it did not turn out too well for them as Peyton Royce was disqualified after her attack on Bliss.

However, given how things have been unfolding between both these teams in recent weeks, they seem far from done.

The current Women's Tag Team Champions also seem to have an angle going on with Sasha Banks and Bayley on the Blue brand. As a matter of fact, Blish and Cross are scheduled to defend their title on the upcoming episode of SmackDown against Banks and Bayley.

Advertisement

One could expect the IIconics to show up on SmackDown this week to play the spoilsport and beat the living daylights of the current champs. This could then lead to WWE setting up a mouth-watering triple-threat clash at Backlash.

#2 Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy at Backlash

Jeff Hardy was arrested(kayfabe) last week on SmackDown.

Last week, SmackDown opened in bizarre fashion with Elias lying on a stretcher and Jeff Hardy being arrested on DUI charges.

In the midst of all this, Sheamus not only took a dig at Hardy but also managed to get himself involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture. And it would surprise anyone if Sheamus was the one to frame Jeff Hardy for DUI.

However, Hardy showing up in the main event to cost Sheamus his match against Daniel Bryan might just have laid down the breadcrumbs for a mouth-watering clash between the duo for Backlash 2020.

A match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus promises to be action-packed and intense. And there is some legit buzz among the fans regarding the same, especially after how things unfolded last week.

#1 Apollo Crews vs. Andrade for the United States Championship at Backlash

Andrade is likely to exercise his rematch clause to get a shot at the US title.

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade two weeks ago on RAW to become the new United States Champion. However, they are from done with each other, especially after how things unfolded this week on RAW.

On this week's episode of RAW, Crews chose Kevin Owens for his first title defense. However, almost expectedly, Owens and Crews were attacked by Angel Garza and Andrade, leading to a tag team match.

While the babyface team did manage to secure a win, a feud between both these teams seems totally on the cards in the near future.

Expect Andrade to exercise his rematch clause to get a shot at the US title against Apollo Crews at Backlash. WWE could then have Garza and Owens get involved and continue to build on the feud from there.