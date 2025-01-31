3 Men who are obsessed with WWE star Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan may have lost the WWE Women's World Championship, but she remains a sought-after talent in the company. She boasts a long list of admirers, not only among her fans but also within the WWE roster.

While Morgan currently calls herself single, she has been in relationships in the past. The former Women's World Champion has previously dated Enzo Amore and current WWE Superstar Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy).

However, she recently emphasized that she isn't interested in dating men now. Instead, she is focused on advancing her career. Nonetheless, that doesn't stop men from admiring or going after her.

This article will list down three names who are inarguably obsessed with Liv Morgan.

#3. Liv Morgan's current partner Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dom shocked the wrestling world when he turned his back on his Mami Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam last year and partnered with Liv Morgan. That marked the beginning of a long-term relationship between Morgan and Dominik.

Since then, there has been no love lost between the two. Although Dominik tried to change tracks on January 6 on RAW by going back to Ripley, he was snubbed outrightly. That did annoy Morgan for a bit, but Dirty Dom made up for it by helping Morgan and Raquel win their tag team match against Naomi and Bianca Belair on RAW this week.

In essence, Dominik Mysterio is immensely besotted with Liv Morgan and would go to great lengths to maintain his relationship with her.

#2. Julius Creed

Julius Creed is the latest addition to Morgan's list of admirers in WWE. The American-born star revealed this himself when he highly praised Liv Morgan.

During a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, Creed said that even though he was done chasing women, he would make an exception for Morgan. The conversation began when Redmond asked the 30-year-old RAW star about who he would like to see in the Women's Royal Rumble. Creed's initial response was that he had stopped chasing women and was instead focusing on himself.

However, Liv Morgan arrived at the same time and walked past him. Creed suddenly changed his statement, saying he would "jog a little" for the former Women's World Champion.

#1. Austin Gunn

It wouldn't be wrong to call Austin Gunn the first man to have openly expressed admiration for Liv. In 2017, the AEW star stated that he had a crush on Morgan, who was then dating Enzo Amore. The former AEW World Trios Champion had, in fact, revealed this on social media.

"OK, gotta crush on @YaOnlyLivvOnce shoulda got a pic," Austin tweeted.

However, Gunn's infatuation did not reach a conclusive end, as the two never dated. Austin Gunn is currently making his way to the top in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Perhaps, if he eventually makes it to WWE, he might cross paths with Morgan, and they could consider dating each other.

For now, Morgan is single, and her relationship with Dominik is confined to television. It remains to be seen who her real-life partner will be.

