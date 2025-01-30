30-year-old WWE star confirms he is romantically chasing Liv Morgan

A WWE RAW star recently confirmed his romantic interest in Liv Morgan. He revealed he is chasing the former Women's World Champion.

Morgan has been in an on-screen relationship with her Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio for several months. Although their relationship seemingly took a hit after Dirty Dom attempted to hug Rhea Ripley following the latter's victory over Morgan on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, they have seemingly reconciled after the former NXT North American Champion helped his on-screen girlfriend and Raquel Rodriguez beat the Women's Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Bianca Belair, last Monday on RAW.

Nevertheless, Julius Creed of American Made is seemingly interested in stealing Morgan from Mysterio. After previously flirting with her during a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, he made another move in a new video posted on the WWE interviewer's Instagram. When asked who he would like to see show up in the Women's Royal Rumble, the former NXT Tag Team Champion stated that he was done chasing women and was focusing on himself.

The 30-year-old quickly changed his mind after Liv Morgan interrupted his interview with Redmond and went after the former Women's World Champion. When the backstage interviewer pointed out that he said he was done chasing women, Creed revealed that he would make an exception for the Judgment Day member:

"For her, I'mma jog a little," he said.

WWE Superstar Julius Creed married in 2024

While Julius Creed and Liv Morgan continue to joke around in backstage videos, the two superstars' real-life relationship status recently changed. Less than a year ago, the American Made member got married.

Meanwhile, the former Women's World Champion, who was reportedly dating fellow WWE Superstar Bo Dallas (AKA Uncle Howdy), confirmed a few months ago that she was currently single. In a recent interview with Pod Meets World, Morgan opened up about her struggles to find love while having an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio:

"I'm sure it would take a certain man to be okay with, one, my job, but two, what that all entails right now with having an on-screen boyfriend. We work pretty intimately, so I can imagine it would take a really strong, secure man," she said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will turn Creed and Morgan's playful interactions into a storyline.

