Congratulations to WWE RAW star Julius Creed

WWE's Creed Brothers are currently in the middle of their rookie year on the main roster. This makes for an emotional rollercoaster of a journey full of highs and lows, as Julius Creed is now experiencing.

Julius signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in October 2020, and then his brother Brutus Creed joined the company the following February. They debuted on NXT as members of The Diamond Mine that same year, and won the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, then the NXT Tag Team Championship six months later. After debuting on RAW last October, they officially signed to the red brand one week later with stablemate Ivy Nile.

Julius Creed tied the knot with longtime partner Courtney Earnest in February. The couple went public with the wedding on Instagram today as the RAW Superstar and the Nurse Practitioner shared photos of their big day, revealing that they visited the famous Sure Thing Chapel in Las Vegas.

"My ride or die. My forever and always," Courtney Ernest wrote of Julius Creed with the photos below.

Earnest previously shared clips from the actual ceremony and the night of the wedding. Creed and his wife can be seen in the footage below.

The Creed Brothers last wrestled on March 18 during RAW. They were defeated by DIY in a qualifying match for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

WWE legend did not approve of The Creed Brothers' booking

WWE brought The Creed Brothers up from NXT in November, and the amateur wrestler brothers went right to chasing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Former Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo joined fans in criticizing the main roster booking of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he accused the company of shoving The Creeds down the throat of the WWE Universe.

"I'll tell you what it is... they're shoving The Creed Brothers down your throat. That's exactly what they're doing. There's been no connection to Cody Rhodes whatsoever, none," Vince Russo said. [From 44:02 onwards]

Russo went on to offer his thoughts on The Creed Brothers interacting with the Judgment Day while reiterating what officials were doing wrong with the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

