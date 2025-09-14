3 Men Raquel Rodriguez has been romantically linked with in WWE

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have developed close bonds, friendships, and romantic relationships while working for the company. Many of these relationships have been limited to TV, but the personal lives of stars have often generated buzz on social media. Numerous friendships have evolved into romantic relationships, and the wrestling industry has played a role in helping some of the greatest couples meet, with the prime example being Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez has emerged as one of WWE’s strongest female stars in recent years. With her power-packed performances and incredible character work on RAW, she has established herself as a top talent. But like many other superstars, Raquel’s name has also been tied to a small list of stars, including one in real life.Raquel Rodriguez has been linked with a few names during her WWE tenure, both on TV and outside the ring. While one has been confirmed by the star, others have been strictly limited to storylines. Let’s take a look at three wrestling names Rodriguez has been linked with in the sports entertainment juggernaut.#3. JD McDonaghRaquel Rodriguez has been part of The Judgment Day for quite some time now. The star has been one of the powerhouses of the faction, and since Liv Morgan got injured, Big Mami Cool has become one of the top members of the group.WWE has seemingly been teasing a love story between JD McDonagh and Rodriguez. Fans have taken to social media to talk about the storyline, highlighting how the creative team has been subtly laying the foundation of a romantic program between the two stablemates.Roman’s Baby ❤️ @KenderrickaJLINKJD is wearing a Raquel Rodriguez shirt are they pushing a love story between these two? 🤔 If so, KEEP IT DISBANF THIS SH*T NOW!McDonagh was recently seen sporting a Raquel t-shirt during his appearance on RAW, which ignited the rumors of their on-screen relationship. It is unclear if the company is actively pushing the angle on the red brand as of this writing.#2. CarlitoAnother name that was romantically linked with Big Mami Cool before his exit was Carlito. The veteran was trying to link up with Raquel during his time in the company, and fans expected both stars to date each other on TV. However, the former NXT Women's Champion was seemingly not interested in The Caribbean Bad Apple as part of the storyline.Carlito tried his best to get into the powerhouse’s good books, but the story never went further. The duo was only romantically linked on television.#1. Former WWE star Braun StrowmanBraun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez were in a real-life relationship for quite some time. The two looked fantastic together and were adored by fans around the world before they seemingly broke up in 2023. Strowman and Rodriguez often shared pictures with each other on their social media handles, keeping fans updated about their personal lives before their split.The Monster Among Men is no longer part of WWE. Meanwhile, Big Mami Cool continues to make waves alongside Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day.