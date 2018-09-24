3 Mid Card Superstars who could soon be in the main event scene

Andrade Cien Almas has proved his credibility inside the WWE ring

For a past year or so, WWE have been keen on pushing new breed of Superstars at the top level. John Cena who used to be the poster boy of WWE have turned into a part-timer now while guys like Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns find themselves in the main event scene. A major credit for this rapid transition goes to Triple H, who has been instrumental in the signing of some amazing talents to the WWE.

Well, talking about amazing talents, though we are in the last quarter of 2018 and storylines and feuds look quite predictable right now, WWE creatives could shock us by throwing few names in the main event pool before the end of this year. And if reports are to be believed, then sooner than later few mid-card superstars are about to get that elusive main event push.

So, without further ado, I present to you 3 mid card superstars who could be in the main event scenario by the end of 2018.

#3 Big E

Big E is a vital cog of New Day

Big E, time and again has proved his credibility both inside the WWE ring and on the microphone. He has been entertaining and comical with his recent gimmick with the New Day. Apart from this, he personified intensity and power, when he acted as a muscle for AJ Lee.

Well, according to a report of PWInsider, WWE is keen on giving Big E a major singles push sooner than later. Thus, the power packed performer could be seen in the main event scenario anytime soon.

On the other side, New Day recently has lost its touch. The jokes have become non-humours while the gimmick has become monotonous. Thus, it is high time for them to break up and the breakup resulting in the main event push for Big E could be ' Best for Business'.

