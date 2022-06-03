Hell in a Cell 2022 - 3 mistakes that shouldn't be made at the show

Hell in a Cell will be the second WWE premium live event following WrestleMania 38. Several feuds have continued from The Show of Shows, like Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have also been at each other's throats since April, as have Lashley and Omos.

Feuds usually end inside the Hell in a Cell structure, so the angles mentioned above should conclude this weekend. There are enough superstars on the roster to build new storylines over the next few months.

Despite not being one of the Big Four premium live events (WM, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series), Hell in a Cell is still an important show. That's even more important this year with Money in the Bank next on the schedule. While there are still four major titles in WWE, two of them have been unified. That increases the importance of this year's ladder matches.

Money in the Bank is still a month away, but what happens at Hell in a Cell will set things in motion. Here are three mistakes that shouldn't be made at Hell in a Cell.

#3 Both mid-card titles should be on the line at Hell in a Cell

WM 38 and WrestleMania Backlash did not feature matches for the Intercontinental or United States Titles. Ricochet defended the IC Title on the SmackDown before WM while Finn Balor was in the annual battle royal.

After weeks of unfair challenges, Adam Pearce announced that Theory would defend the US title against Mustafa Ali. Theory has abused his position as both Champion and Mr. McMahon's protege. Ali's bout at Hell in a Cell is considered "a fair shot," but only time will tell if that really is the case.

Ricochet has defended his title against Jinder Mahal, Angel, and Humberto. However, he needs a meaningful feud. He could be defending his title this weekend after being inserted into the Drew Gulak/Gunther angle last week. Things could change on the go-home SmackDown.

With the Undisputed WWE and Universal Championship not represented, the other singles titles must be showcased at Hell in a Cell. The US Title has its spotlight, so the IC Champion should also get a match on the card.

#2 Asuka should not be pinned in the RAW Women's Title match

The EST has a full plate against Asuka and Becky Lynch.

This might seem counter-intuitive considering the stars involved in the triple threat. Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, but she needs to move on to other things in WWE.

Lynch lost at WrestleMania and made her way into the match at Hell in a Cell. Both she and Asuka cheated to defeat the other, but the Empress of Tomorrow did so to prevent The Man from cheating. Since Belair is the Champion, she probably won't be pinned.

The Japanese star is yet to have a worthy one-on-one match with The EST, and Big Time Becks can move on to other things. Hence, Asuka must not be pinned.

#1 Hell in a Cell must have some sort of Unified Championship presence

WWE made the Unified Title match at WrestleMania seem like the most important match of all time. Despite that, the championship hasn't been defended since Roman Reigns won it. While The Tribal Chief might only appear sporadically, he needs to defend the title more than he has.

He can take time off if he wants, but that doesn't work as well as the current Unified Champion. The major titleholders of the company should be on TV weekly. While Brock Lesnar didn't adhere to this, he only held one title. Reigns has both major titles.

This doesn't necessarily mean Reigns has to appear or defend the belts at Hell in a Cell. At the very least, what should happen is that he or Paul Heyman shows up to explain why it hasn't been defended. They could acknowledge that they don't believe there are no worthy challengers anymore.

Whatever happens, some explanation needs to be given to the fans regarding the lack of defense. If it is not addressed at the upcoming premium live event, that will mean that the title is not being defended in two months without reason.

