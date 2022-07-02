Money in the Bank 2022 - 3 mistakes that shouldn't be made at the show

Despite not being one of the 'Big Four' shows, Money in the Bank is still an important event for WWE. The winners of the titular ladder matches could be potential future champions.

While the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches are usually highly anticipated heading into the show, there are other contests on the card. This year's show has four title matches. Bobby Lashley challenges Theory for the latter's United States Championship. The Usos defend their Unified Tag Team Titles against the Street Profits.

Both women's championships are also on the line. Ronda Rousey defends the SmackDown Women's Title against Natalya. Bianca Belair will put the RAW Women's Title on the line against Carmella.

While Belair and Rousey face challenges in matches, they also have to look out for the Money in the Bank winner. A Championship has changed hands within 24 hours of the event in the last three years, thanks to the briefcase.

Will The EST of WWE or The Baddest Woman on the Planet meet the same fate? WWE should not have the same thing happen four years in a row. What mistakes should WWE avoid at Money in the Bank? Let's talk about three of them.

#3 Omos shouldn't win the Men's MITB ladder match

The big man makes his first appearance in the ladder match.

Despite his size and the push, Omos should not leave Las Vegas with the men's briefcase. The big man's offense does look impressive due to his overwhelming size. However, he is still green in the ring and is limited in what he can do in matches.

As a member of RAW, Omos has relied on AJ Styles, MVP, and Lashley to help him along during his career. A Money in the Bank winner shouldn't need to be heavily protected. If a performer is still honing his craft, they shouldn't be pushed to the top or given a briefcase.

This year's field has several intriguing potential winners. Drew McIntyre could capture the briefcase. Due to ongoing angles, a win by Riddle or Sami Zayn would also make sense. In a twist of events, the eventual winner can climb atop Omos to retrieve the briefcase.

#2 At least one new champion should be crowned at Money in the Bank

Can Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins end the record run of the Usos?

WWE made a huge deal about the Unified Championship match at WrestleMania 38. However, the titles have not been defended at a premium live event. There's only been one title defense from Roman Reigns, which occurred on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey won their titles within the last few months. Rhea Ripley was in the same boat last year, winning at WrestleMania. However, she lost her title at last year's Money in the Bank. A same-night cash-in for women could be a strong possibility.

The two titles that should be considered for swaps are the US Title and the Unified Tag Team belts. The Usos have been champions for nearly a year. It's time for someone else to run the tag division.

In terms of the US Title match, Theory losing to Lashley is believable. Lashley is a formidable former champion. The youngster could lose the belt unless WWE wants it as part of a potential SummerSlam program with John Cena. At least one championship should change hands at Money in the Bank.

#1 A former Money in the Bank winner shouldn't win again

In the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank contest, Asuka and Alexa Bliss are former winners. In the men's match, participants Sheamus and Seth Rollins have unhooked the briefcase before.

Roman Reigns couldn't defeat Rollins at this year's Royal Rumble. The Visionary is already one of the top stars in WWE and can get a title match at any time due to his standing.

Sheamus has always been portrayed as a brawler who likes to fight. This time is only slightly different because he has some friends and new clothes.

Alexa is still trying to find a proper angle since returning after WrestleMania. While she is a multi-time champion, Bliss lost to Liv Morgan on the go-home RAW. Asuka is still one of the top women in WWE but has recently lost title matches.

Compared to former winners, a first-timer should win the 2022 contest. Sami Zayn, Riddle, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and others are the more intriguing picks to win this year's ladder matches.

