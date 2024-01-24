3 mistakes Triple H must not make at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

This Saturday, WWE will present the 37th edition of the iconic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, with the show taking place at Tropicana Field in Florida.

The Rumble matches mark the first step in building towards two of the main event championship matches at WrestleMania 40. Therefore, the pressure to have the right person win is essential.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, we are going to take a look at three mistakes that WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, must avoid ahead of the premium live event.

#3. The Tribal Chief must reign supreme

One of the marquee matches that is set to take place this Saturday will see Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

For 1240 days and counting, The Tribal Chief has dominantly held the gold, with him using his Bloodline members as a means to earn cheap victories.

Although the match is not in Roman's favor, the smart and correct choice would be for Triple H to book Reigns as the winner, with many feeling that the only place that The Head of the Table can drop the gold is at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said that creative is going to pull out all the stops in order for the Fatal Four Way to be one of Reigns' most shocking matches yet.

"They’re going to do something that’s going to shock us, was the first thing I thought." Henry added: "Roman, for all those fans and people that aren’t fans of Roman Reigns because they feel like his matches are so regimented, that they’re the same match … not this time. It’s going to be different, and the structure of it is going to be different because of the principalities of it."

#2. WWE's Role Model wins the big one

Since the Women's Royal Rumble began in 2018, one superstar that fans have wanted to see win the match is Bayley.

The leader of Damage CTRL has long been a favorite of the WWE fanbase, whether she is working as a heel or babyface.

With her stable Damage CTRL seemingly trying to faze her out of the group in recent weeks, the smart choice here would be for Bayley to win the Women's Rumble match and then go on to 'Mania to face her former teammate and reigning WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Bayley explained why she wants to win the Royal Rumble match as well as what a singles title match at WrestleMania would mean to her.

"Winning the Rumble, especially with the short lineage that it has right now, so to be one of the first 10 [people] in history [to win] because it’s gonna go on forever would be very, very, very cool and I would get my first singles WrestleMania match ever,” Bayley told The Post. “I’ve had so many different WrestleMania matches and last year was a dream come true, obviously. But getting a singles match for a championship is every wrestler’s dream at WrestleMania, so I’ve gotta do it. This is my year."

#1. The American Nightmare or Best in the World head to 'Mania

This past Monday on RAW, fans were treated to one of the greatest promo segments in the show's history as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes went back and forth on the mic.

Both men are arguably the two biggest favorites to win the Royal Rumble match this Saturday, with there being a strong case for either man to come out of the marquee battle royal as the victor.

One person who feels that Cody Rhodes should win the Royal Rumble for a second year in a row is the WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who recently sang The American Nightmare's prasies while speaking on WWE's The Bump.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said. [From 23:05 to 23:28]

Given how popular Cody and Punk are now, Triple H and the rest of the creative team must have either superstar win the Rumble match this Saturday in Florida.

