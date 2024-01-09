WWE will shock viewers at Royal Rumble 2024, claims Hall of Famer

One of the top storylines on WWE programming heading into the Royal Rumble is Randy Orton's quest to wipe out The Bloodline. However, he doesn't only have the heel faction to contend with, as AJ Styles and LA Knight joined the fray to stake their claim at Roman Reigns as well.

After The Bloodline meddled in the triple threat match between the aforementioned contenders this past Friday night, Nick Aldis announced a Fatal-4 Way for the January 27 premium live event.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who discussed the upcoming Undisputed Universal Title match on Busted Open, there is no reason for every story to culminate at the Show of Shows. On that note, the former World Heavyweight Champion stated that Triple H and Co. may have something big in store for Royal Rumble:

"They're going to do something that's going to shock us, was the first thing I thought," said Henry. "It's a bad thought because you want everything to culminate in WrestleMania. Nonetheless, there couldn't be four guys that can carry a match like this that you can put together out of all those guys that work for that company," he noted.

Mark Henry credited Randy Orton and AJ Styles as "brilliant psychologists" for their ability to put a fantastic match together. He predicted that unlike previous Roman Reigns title defenses, this one is going to be different:

"I'm going on record right now, Randy Orton and AJ Styles alone, brilliant psychologists when it comes to putting things together. Roman, for all those fans and people that aren't fans of Roman Reigns because they feel like his matches are so regimented, that they're the same match ... not this time. It's going to be different, and the structure of it is going to be different because of the principalities of it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It appears the Hall of Famer is convinced that the "shock" aspect of the bout will make it impossible for viewers of WWE programming to predict the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Did WWE's original plans for Roman Reigns and Randy Orton get postponed?

When Randy Orton moved to SmackDown and signed an exclusive contract, he made his intentions clear. He would not rest until every member of The Bloodline got what was coming to them. While it seemed like we were heading towards a one-on-one battle between The Viper and Reigns, that is no longer the case.

Dave Meltzer believes The Megastar of WWE and AJ Styles were thrown into the mix so that the company can protect The Viper, and the showdown between the latter and The Tribal Cheif can be booked at a later date.

Interestingly, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match may be the only world title on the line at Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins is not booked for the show yet, albeit he is scheduled to defend his belt next week on RAW.