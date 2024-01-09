WWE fans believe Triple H "got possessed by Vince" following wild booking ahead of Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is only a few weeks away, and Chief Content Officer Triple H has booked a wild championship match for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The booking has left fans in splits, as many people are failing to understand the logic behind it.

Triple H had teased the return of a former WWE Champion on RAW: Day 1. While fans had big hopes, Jinder Mahal walked out to deflate them all. After a passionate promo, Jinder was interrupted by the real surprise return, The Rock.

The two men got into a war of words, leading to The Great One putting down Jinder and teasing a potential rivalry with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal returned on RAW this week to get himself into a match against Seth Rollins.

The booking of the match so close to the 2024 Royal Rumble has fans confused. There is no clear competitor for Seth Rollins going into the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, facing the former WWE Champion just weeks before the premium live event was not what fans were expecting.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their concern for Triple H’s booking. A fan went as far as to state that The Game might be possessed by his father-in-law, Vince McMahon.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

A fan thinks Vince McMahon has taken over The Game's mind.

Expand Tweet

A couple of fans hilariously believe that Jinder Mahal could get another world title run.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan seems to be a fan of the booking.

Expand Tweet

A fan thinks that the impossible could once again happen on next week's episode of RAW.

Expand Tweet

Triple H could have another wild booking up his sleeve, according to a fan.

Expand Tweet

One fan was happy that a new match-up was booked by Triple H for the world title.

Expand Tweet

A few fans think that Triple H could do the unthinkable just to allow Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A throwback photo of Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal competing for the NXT Championship back in the day was posted by a fan.

Expand Tweet

WWE could have a surprise in store for fans on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The match could call for a top superstar interfering, leading to a World Heavyweight Championship match between them and Rollins for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Triple H could give DIY a push on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been back as DIY for some time on Monday Night RAW. However, the two men still have not gotten a chance to create a story for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ciampa got a match against Finn Balor on this week’s episode of RAW and pinned him to potentially earn an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match for DIY down the line. However, it is unlikely that DIY will win the tag team titles anytime soon.

There seems to be a possibility that Triple H could give Johnny Gargano and Ciampa a push on the WWE main roster before they win the tag team titles. They are being featured more on RAW, and Ciampa cut a nice promo ahead of his match against Balor. It would allow them to build themselves on the main roster before finally winning some gold.

Do you want to see Jinder Mahal do the unthinkable on WWE RAW next week? Sound off in the comments section below!