3 mistakes WWE made at Money in the Bank 2021 - and what happened after

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is just a few days away, and the show is shaping up to be a good one, with plenty of hype matches for fans to get excited about.

Money in the Bank 2022, which will emanate from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 2, has a lot to live up to, especially given how well the previous edition went. The 2021 show was the first non-WrestleMania WWE premium live event with a full crowd during the pandemic.

The company went all out in their efforts to make the event a massive success, and they ended up delivering one of the best shows of the year.

However, like everything in life, it wasn't perfect. As good as the show was, it did have slight issues that cropped up at the time and became prevalent later on. There were a couple of questionable decisions that took place on July 18, 2021, and those backstage will be eager to avoid them this time around.

On that note, we take a look at three mistakes WWE made at Money in the Bank 2021 and the aftermath of said errors.

#3 On our list of the mistakes WWE made at Money in the Bank 2021: The Peacock streaming issues

WWE @WWE Peacock has resolved the issue. Users may need to exit and re-enter the stream. Peacock has resolved the issue. Users may need to exit and re-enter the stream.

WWE and Peacock were criticized for their extremely poor streaming of Money in the Bank 2021. There was heavy buffering after the RAW Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. This carried on until a few minutes into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

As a result, fans in the US missed the backstage segments with Riddle, King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. They also completely missed all the entrances of the Men's MITB match. According to PWInsider, WWE did not put the show on hold because the issues were only in the US and not for international viewers. The company put out a tweet later, saying the issue was fixed.

This time, WWE should make sure that the stream is uninterrupted. They can learn from the backlash they faced last year and work towards guaranteeing a smooth viewing experience for people in the US and around the world.

#2 The RAW Women's Championship match

Ripley and Flair couldn't deliver a match fitting of their talent

In a premium live event featuring great action and solid results, the RAW Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair underwhelmed. Despite the talent of the performers involved, it felt like it was thrown together in rushed fashion.

The first half of the match was extremely sloppy, with Ripley and Flair looking like they had no chemistry. While they rallied back and produced a great second half, the excitement was taken away once again thanks to the result. The Queen submitted her opponent and won the title, which did not please a lot of people.

The aftermath of this match saw The Nightmare lose all her momentum in the main event scene. After failing to regain the title in a rematch, she joined the tag team division alongside Nikki A.S.H. and won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, they lost their titles after 63 days, and Ripley hasn't returned to the top of the mountain since.

#1 Seth Rollins costing Edge the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Edge contested a solid main event with the former's Universal Championship at stake. However, the finish left most fans wanting more as Seth Rollins arrived to cost Edge the match.

This made no sense for one big reason. Earlier during the show, Rollins declared that he was next in line for Reigns' Universal Championship. Why did he then cost The Rated-R Superstar his match and begin a feud with him? It's a simple question WWE failed to answer, and the following months showed they shouldn't have had The Visionary interfere.

Rollins and Edge went on to contest a critically-acclaimed trifecta of matches afterwards. However, it would be months before he finally challenged The Tribal Chief for his title. It could have come much earlier had he just been patient and not made his way into the Reigns vs. Edge match.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far