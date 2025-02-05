3 Mistakes WWE made on NXT after Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble this year featured several female NXT stars. Each one of them shone on the big stage to prove why the brand is known for having the finest women’s roster.

Meanwhile, the men were kept out of the 2025 Royal Rumble. Many hoped to see Oba Femi, Trick Williams, or Ethan Page get a spot in the loaded Men’s Rumble Match.

On Tuesday night, WWE continued many storylines to keep the fans excited about the brand. Fandango also made a return to challenge the Heritage Cup winner to a match.

Overall, the creative team delivered a good show that had a few obvious mistakes. These mistakes created some problems for upcoming storylines.

Check out the three mistakes WWE made on NXT after Royal Rumble.

#3. Charlotte Flair teased challenging the NXT Women’s Champion

WWE did extremely well in 2020 after Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble. The Queen made history by choosing Rhea Ripley over the other women’s champions to challenge at WrestleMania 36.

The angle helped elevate the women’s roster of the developmental brand and also put Rhea Ripley in a WrestleMania spot early in her career. The latest edition of the brand saw Charlotte Flair come out to confront Giulia, the current NXT Women’s Champion.

The angle was good to elevate Giulia on the brand. However, it was a mistake to have Flair tease another WrestleMania match against the champ. Many know that it was not going to happen and she would choose a main roster star instead this time.

WWE could have used Jey Uso on the show in a similar manner and given Oba Femi a boost by having the OG Bloodline member set sights on his title. The segment could have done more for the brand’s top champion.

#2. Grayson Waller pinned Trick Williams on WWE NXT

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory arrived on NXT for a tag team match against Oba Femi and Trick Williams. The match was made official by Ava last week after a brawl between the two sides.

The match was basic and gave all four stars a chance to shine. However, an interference from Eddy Thorpe allowed Grayson Waller to hit his finisher on Trick Williams for the win.

Trick is looking to rebuild himself on the brand en route to a possible main roster move. It didn’t feel right to see him take a loss from the main roster tag team that is struggling on its home brand.

The match could have ended with a clean finish from Oba Femi. Once again, a pin for the NXT Champion would have helped him get noticed more by the WWE Universe.

#1. Eddy Thorpe remained in the top title scene

Eddy Thorpe has been in WWE NXT’s top title scene since late November 2024. The star got into that position without having anything to show for himself.

Fans have seen Oba Femi go all the way and defeat Trick Williams for the title. However, Thorpe has continued to feature in the top title scene alongside the two men.

The latest edition of the show saw Eddy Thorpe show up once again when he attacked Trick Williams during his match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Fans couldn’t help but boo the heel who should be far from the title scene after so many weeks.

It seems like a mistake that other top heels such as Ethan Page and Shawn Spears are being kept out of the top title picture while the brand is pushing Eddy Thorpe into it.

