3 Mistakes WWE made this week and 3 things they got right: Massive return after 10 years, big issue with top SmackDown feud (February 7th, 2021)

WWE has officially kicked-off the Road to WrestleMania 37 and the card for The Greatest Stage Of Them All is starting to shape slowly. With the conclusion of the Royal Rumble, fans expected WWE to go all guns blazing on the RAW and SmackDown episodes this past week. Unfortunately, both the shows didn't really live up to the expectations, especially the Blue brand which has been consistently good recently.

In this article, let's take a look at three mistakes WWE made this week and three things they got right. Be sure to comment down and let us know how excited you are heading into the WrestleMania season.

#3 Mistake WWE made: Dominik Mysterio cheats to defeat King Corbin on SmackDown

Are they trying to make Dominik heel? Because if they are then it working — GokuBlueGod (@GokuBlueGod3) February 6, 2021

WWE has produced some really good storylines on SmackDown recently. However, the one currently going on between the Mysterio family and King Corbin doesn't fit into that bracket at all. This week on SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio faced King Corbin in a singles match and won after Rey Mysterio helped him from outside.

The match didn't really do anyone any favors. The fact that the Mysterios are babyfaces and still had to resort to cheap tactics against King Corbin is confusing booking, to say the least. The commentators did mention that Rey Mysterio took a page out of the book of the late Eddie Guerrero, but that isn't really a great explanation. One has to wonder what WWE is trying to do with Dominik Mysterio as he isn't getting over as a babyface in this manner.

#3 WWE got right: Damian Priest and Carlito join RAW

Monday Night RAW saw some major additions to its roster this week as former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest officially made his RAW debut. He picked up a win over Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz. Reports suggest that WWE is really high on Damian Priest and that was evident from the backstage moment that he had with WWE Hall of Famer Edge this week on RAW.

Other than Damian Priest, former United States Champion Carlito also appeared on RAW, wrestling on the Red brand after nearly a decade. Carlito returned in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match and this week on RAW, he teamed up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker. It is to be seen whether he will become a full-time member of the roster following this.