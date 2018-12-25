3 moments you may have missed on RAW this week (December 24, 2018)

Here are a few moments you may have missed during this week's Monday Night RAW (Dec. 24)

This week's Christmas Eve edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (24th December 2018) saw a lot of contrasting moments from Braun Strowman sending a message for Brock Lesnar to 'Vince Claus' revealing some huge announcements for 2019.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might have overlooked due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming.

With a brand new year on the horizon, here are a few moments that you might have missed from the 24th December 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW...

#3 All the babyfaces won their respective matches

It was a very positive Christmas Eve edition of RAW indeed

It makes perfect sense to end the year on a happy note. With that being said, it came off as no surprise to everyone that all the babyfaces won their respective matches on last night's Christmas Eve themed edition of Monday Night RAW.

From Heath Slater to Seth Rollins, the entire show felt like a breezy, light-hearted experience with lesser plot-heavy details taking place during its runtime.

Here are your winners from last night's show: Elias, Seth Rollins, Heath Slater, Ronda Rousey, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, Finn Balor, Bayley, Sasha Banks & Ember Moon.

Major heels like Nia Jax, Tamina & AOP weren't featured on this week's Monday Night RAW. Dean Ambrose was featured in a single backstage segment and was not involved in the main event whatsoever despite the Ambrose-Rollins rivalry being one of the most heated feuds of 2018.

This just shows how WWE chose to opt out of a plot-heavy week in order to fit the show into a Christmas themed affair.

