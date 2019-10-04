3 more changes WWE need to make when SmackDown moves to FOX

We need more changes

Change is in the air in WWE. With the new threat of All Elite Wrestling, WWE's biggest competition since WCW, and SmackDown's move to FOX, WWE has been making some big changes lately.

So far, we have seen the cult-like fan favorite WWE show NXT go live, become two hours in length and move to the USA Network. After several years of RAW and SmackDown looking the same with the exception of their logos, they have finally each been given their own unique stage designs for the first time in years.

The commentary teams have been shaken up entirely with Jerry Lawler and new faces taking over the RAW booth, and the former RAW team exclusive to SmackDown.

We are now seeing pyro becoming a weekly part of the shows again and not just for WrestleMania and Saudi Arabia events. Finally, after making a mess of the brands with multiple drafts, roster changes and the wild card rule, WWE will be holding a new draft where the rosters will allegedly be strictly staying the same for a long time.

While the 24/7 Championship and Women's Tag Team titles status for being on both shows is up in the air, WWE apparently plan on keeping RAW vs. SmackDown matches just for events like the Royal Rumble and potentially Survivor Series.

Yes, all these changes were very necessary and a long time coming. While they are all very exciting changes, we still need more. These were all big changes, but I think we also need some other changes that will also make a big difference and these are another 3 that I think they need to make for their move to the FOX network.

#3 Titantron entrance videos

Better than a name

This would be a rather simple change but an effective one none the less.

For several years now, probably around four or so, WWE has had boring entrance videos for superstars. I don't even think it is anything to do with the budget, it just comes off as a bit lazy.

Every WWE entrance video is simply the name of whatever Superstar is making their way down the ramp. Sometimes if it's someone like Bobby Roode, they may also include the word 'Glorious' as apart of it, or 'The Man' for Becky Lynch, but that is as far as they will go.

Entrance videos were something to help get you excited to see a Superstar, not only was it their names but we would then see highlights of matches, promo shots and logos, if they had them. Again, this is a small change they could make, but still a far better one than just a Superstar's name floating on screen.

