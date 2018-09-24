3 possible storylines to emerge from WWE Super Show-Down

Super Show-Down in Australia

The popularity of WWE continues to soar internationally with the Super Show-Down to be held in Australia. We are a few weeks away from October 6, and the build-up to the grand event has started with a bang. The Australian fans will see superstars like Triple H, Undertaker, Samoa Joe, and others in the ring.

Immediately after the Super Show-Down, the WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saudi Arabia. The Super Show-Down will see WWE carrying forward their storylines with few twists and turns. A lot has been going on with Becky Lynch since the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and The Miz can fight each other for the WWE Championship title. Lastly, there is an update on the fight between Triple H vs. Undertaker.

Let us take a look at the interesting events setting up the Super Show-Down special.

#3. What's next for Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch

WWE has failed to convince the audience in booing Becky Lynch in favor of Charlotte Flair since they fought at the SmackDown Women's Championship. The fans have been loyal to The Irish Lass Kicker no matter what she does. Over the time, this behavior has softened, and Lynch appears less like a villain.

At Hell in a Cell, Lynch defeated Charlotte fairly. Recently, at the SmackDown, the commentary team were of the opinion that she was a horrible person. But now the fans have understood the story, and they support Lynch.

The current storyline is so heated that it makes sense for Lynch to fight Charlotte at Evolution. They have put together something special and exciting and it needs to be showcased at Evolution.

#2. The awesome four in the WWE Championship Title

AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and The Miz

On the SmackDown Live they confirmed the clash between Bryan and The Miz to be No. 1 contender's match at the Super Show-Down. The champion of the match would get a title shot at a future event. Hence it is logical to include them in the WWE Championship along with AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe.

Joe, who is bigger and stronger, can defeat Styles. He has an unofficial submission victory and a disqualification win over the champion in the past. Similarly, Bryan can come out on top in his fight against Miz. Earlier, Miz won over Bryan at the SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell by dubious means.

That combination points to a future match between Bryan and Joe at Crown Jewel. For those who do not know, WWE Crown Jewel will be held on November 2 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

